Brave - Don’T Take Risks, Get The Jab

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis warned the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will seriously affect unvaccinated people in the coming months.

His comment during a national address on Sunday night came as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket. The country recorded 1,458 cases from January 7 to January 9, including a record 818 cases on Friday.

Hospitalisation numbers, meanwhile, reached the triple digits over the weekend and now stand at 110 with five people in the intensive care unit.

“With several million new cases recorded globally every day, we are going to see very high case counts here, too,” Mr Davis warned.

“The vast majority of vaccinated Bahamians will experience Omicron either as an asymptomatic infection, or a bad cold, or suffer through a few days of aches and pains. “However, a tiny percentage will require hospitalisation. Nonetheless, our hospitals face a very serious threat. That’s because there are still many thousands of unvaccinated Bahamians, and many will become infected with Omicron.

“This virus is going to hit our unvaccinated population very hard. Even though a smaller percentage will require hospitalisation than with previous variants, remember how extremely contagious Omicron is; a small percentage of a very large number is still a lot of people, and can overwhelm our hospitals. Indeed, on Thursday of last week, the director of the World Health Organisation warned that a ‘tsunami’ of cases was overwhelming health systems across the world.”

Mr Davis noted that the government’s free testing programme was launched last week.

One thousand people are expected to be tested today.

“The 400 slots we offered daily were filled very quickly, so we expanded the number of free tests to 800 today and we will offer 1,000 a day beginning on Tuesday,” he said.

“We will also, of course, be expanding free testing nationwide. We have also started the distribution of free medical-grade masks at clinics and at vaccination sites in New Providence. In the coming week, we will also be distributing these masks at schools, for the teachers who are working there now, and in churches as well. Properly worn medical-grade masks are far more effective in blocking transmission of the Delta and Omicron viruses.

“Cloth masks alone are just not effective enough. We are working with NEMA to expand the distribution of free masks to Grand Bahama and the Family Islands as well; we expect to have more details for you later this week. Until you receive your medical-grade mask, I urge you to double mask and to make sure the material of the masks is tight across your mouth and nose.

“The importance of masking goes up when you are indoors where there is no fresh air to disperse virus particles. When someone with COVID breathes, or talks, or coughs or sneezes, they exhale small infectious virus particles that can hang in the air for hours indoors – long after they’re gone — if the space is not ventilated. If you wear the right mask and you wear it properly, you are reducing the amount of virus particles you inhale substantially.”

Mr Davis referred to tightened requirements for entry at the country’s borders. A negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of arrival is now needed to enter The Bahamas.

“While we preferred to require PCR tests, the testing shortages and delayed lab reporting in many countries, including in the United States, made this – for the moment – unworkable for returning Bahamians and visitors alike,” he said.

He added that officials have been expanding hospital capacity to meet the expected increase in hospitalisations.

“We have opened four tents at Princess Margaret Hospital, and we have successfully recruited 50 additional nurses and 12 doctors. We are expanding both our infrastructure and our human resources. We are also expanding our vaccine and booster access and outreach,” he said.

He said due to the contagious nature of Omicron, many people will face multiple exposures to the virus in the coming weeks. He encouraged people to get vaccinated and those who are vaccinated to get booster shots.

“If you are vaccinated, and especially if you are vaccinated and boosted, you have given yourself an excellent chance at experiencing the virus merely as an inconvenience, rather than as a life-threatening disease,” Mr Davis said.

As of January 8, 156,777 people have been fully vaccinated in the country, officials said.