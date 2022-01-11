Prized Officer Shot By Police: Why Did Marine Who Was Trained To Calm Situations Lunge At Cop?

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

A police officer shot and killed a Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer who allegedly “charged” at him and tried to disarm him early yesterday morning.



The deceased is 39-year-old Rodney “Persian” Adderley, a leading seaman in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. Friends and co-workers have been left in shock at the killing of the “humble” seaman and have questioned the police’s version of the events.

However last night in a joint statement, the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defence Force said body worn camera footage had been viewed by both agencies and was “consistent” with the account from officers.

“The investigation of this shooting incident is being conducted jointly by the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force,” the joint statement said. “The video footage from the police body (worn) camera was secured and viewed by both agencies and are consistent with the accounts of the officers.

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force want to assure members of the public that both agencies have a long and friendly relationship of mutual cooperation and will continue to work together to keep our country safe.

“Once the investigation into this incident is completed, the file will be forwarded to the Coroner, who will conduct an inquest into this matter. We look forward to the inquest in this matter being conducted as soon as reasonably practicable.”

According to reports, the incident took place on Dunmore Avenue in the Chippingham area while officers were on routine patrol.



Police said shortly before 4am on Monday, officers were alerted to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle parked near a vacant lot on Dunmore Avenue.

Officers were subsequently dispatched to the area and upon arrival, they noticed a man in the vehicle.

After being ordered out of the vehicle, the man “charged” at one of the officers, police said.

“The officer attempted to evade his oncoming aggression. However, the suspect continued and attempted to disarm the officer,” police said.



“Being aware of the threat to his life, the officer discharged his service weapon at the suspect, hitting him in the upper body.”



Emergency Medical Services were called, but later pronounced the victim dead. Her Majesty’s Coroner also visited the scene and was briefed on the initial facts.



Yesterday, many friends and family members reacted to news of Adderley’s death, calling for more answers behind the incident.



Adderley’s longtime co-worker, Kimsley Ferguson Jr told The Tribune yesterday that police details of the shooting did not fall in line with his character.

Describing the 39-year-old as a quiet man who was professionally trained to handle confrontations, Mr Ferguson said he found it mind boggling the marine would just attack an officer.

He added that he didn’t believe the police’s version of the story.

“I don’t think that scenario happened at all,” the RBDF marine said yesterday. “Persian was one who trained both marines and police to defend themselves against those same tactics. “His quiet and humble demeanor wouldn’t go into attack mode. He was more so a voice of reason.

“Persian has served 13 years in a job he loved. He completed many overseas courses with distinction and was able to return home and share the knowledge amongst his comrades,” his colleague said.

The RBDF marine said family and friends have been robbed of a good person and are now searching for answers.

“I’m honestly still in shock. It seems somewhat surreal because I know the type of person... “He was quiet and reserved and always spoke positivity to his peers and subordinates. He was a humble Christian that always used an opportunity of conversation to speak life into someone along with words of wisdom from The Bible,” Mr Ferguson added.

The RBDF posted a statement of condolences to Adderley’s family on Facebook yesterday.

The agency said Adderley enlisted in the RBDF as a member of New Entry 45 on May 15, 2008. Upon completion of new entry training, he was drafted to the Squadron Department. He was later drafted to the Military Police Department on October 25, 2011 and to the Southern Command on July 20, 2020 where he served until his death.

“A dedicated and committed individual, Adderley was a highly qualified training instructor,” the RBDF said, noting he took part in numerous training courses including taser training; close quarter combative system; use of force continuum and non-lethal training, among others.

He was a recipient of the Minister of National Security Commendation for his role in the planning and execution of Exercise Trade Winds 2018, and humanitarian efforts on Abaco after the passage of Hurricane Dorian. He was also a recipient of The Commander Defence Force’s Commendation as well as a certificate of appreciation from the Royal Bahamas Police Force for joint operations.

“Adderley served any department that needed training for its personnel. Training is what he enjoyed and was very passionate about. He was quiet and humble but always sought to get the job done while ensuring that those with whom he interacted benefited from his knowledge and experience,” the RBDF said.

The agency extended condolences to Adderley’s family on behalf of Commodore Dr Raymond King and the entire force.

Monday’s incident marks the first police involved shooting for the year. Last year, there were 21 police-involved shootings recorded, 13 of which were fatal.

Police said the findings of Monday’s shooting will be forwarded to the Coroner’s Office for a coroner’s inquest.