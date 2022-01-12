Future Price To Pay If Children Miss School

By EARYEL BOWLEG

EDUCATION Minister Glenys Hanna Martin and Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe canvassed the Freetown constituency yesterday to gain insight into parents’ and students’ needs amid a learning gap brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Munroe is the Member of Parliament for the area.

The walkabout was scheduled in part to reach students who have not been engaged with the Ministry of Education’s learning management system (LMS).

Ms Hanna Martin said some children in the public school system have not used the LMS for about two years.

“There’s a phenomenon that we are very concerned (about) which research is showing is happening globally where children are not logging on for varying reasons and we’re doing a study now to find out to get an understanding (of) what all of these reasons are so that we can meet those reasons, but in the meantime we anticipate that there are children who have not been online for two years and they’re out there and they’re out there nationwide and they’re out there in this community,” she said.

“And we need to go out there today. Raise awareness to this community and to the nation that we are going to go out there to fight for our children. We (are going) to find them. We’re going to bring them in. We’re going to bring them an opportunity in this life. We’re going to do it.”

For his part, Mr Munroe said the need to get children in classes is not only an education issue, but in his judgment, it is a national security issue that has to be taken seriously.

“I urge everyone to take it very seriously,” Mr Munroe said. “If we think we’re having problems now, all you need to do is not get a grip of this and look in the next 10, 15, 20 years. So, children will not be (signing) on or dropping off for one or two reasons. Either because of neglect on their part and their parents’ part or some real reason. We need to know which it is and I’ll be blunt: if it’s neglect, if it’s just you don’t care and don’t check you have to change it. You have to do better.

“If it’s some reason we can assist then do please let us know, but (they should) not have any excuse for not receiving the opportunities that are being freely provided to them.”

As for the situation in the constituency, he said some parents have raised issues about the availability of tablets and internet.

“I’ve spoken with the principal and the administrators. I’m satisfied that if your tablet goes bad you bring it. You can’t tell them it’s gone bad because you may have sold it or some such thing, but if you bring it in, it will be replaced. At the constituency headquarters here we have a number of children whose parents say they (have) issues with getting online and so they get online at the constituency headquarters.”

He said parents need to make sacrifices to make sure their children are getting an education.

“Let’s stop making excuses. The generation that came before us sacrificed to bring us here. . .Get with it. Access the opportunities that are available to you. Sacrifice where sacrifices are necessary. . .Maybe one less club outing. Maybe one less hair job, nail job. Sacrifice to get it done for children.”

The Tribune also spoke with a few parents in the area.

Michelle Adderley has three children. She said while the family has Wifi, there are issues logging on to the LMS. She also said she had an issue with the tablet her children use, which compounded the issues she faced with online learning.

Another parent, Stacia Cartwright, 41, said she is looking forward to hybrid learning resuming in schools, saying her daughter has also had an issue logging on to the LMS.