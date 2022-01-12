New Restrictions About To Come In?

By RASHAD ROLLE

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville says health officials are looking at tightening restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket in the country.

The country recorded 521 cases on Monday as hospitalisation numbers increased to 118 with six people now in the intensive care unit.

“We are very concerned with the number,” Dr Darville told reporters before a Cabinet meeting yesterday. “As a matter of fact our team at the Ministry of Health (is) reviewing some of the protocols. The Bahamian people could rest assured that the circumstances that (are) at the hospital, we are working diligently to ensure that patients who do come in, whether it is for COVID, or for other reasons, are able to get services and we’re doing the necessary adjustments to bring in the necessary staff to keep the services up and going.”

Asked about restrictions, he added: “We’re looking at it. What we’re concerned about like every country in the world, when we begin to see signs of exponential growth spread, we have to look at the protocols as it relates to people coming close to proximity to one another and make some adjustments.

“We intend to do so but we are watching the numbers. That 800-plus number I think was on Friday and that is of great concern to us. Some of the discussions will be taken today in Cabinet.”

He was referring to the country’s single day record of 818 new cases, which were recorded on January 7.

Dr Darville said as of yesterday, between 160 to 180 healthcare workers were out of the system.

He also said people have responded aggressively to the government’s free testing programme.

“For us the threshold was over 400,” he said. “We are pleased with the way how the programme is going and it is a pilot programme and that pilot programme gives us a clear indication of what the level of community spread is in country and so far the results are indicating that even though there is community spread it is not as bad as we initially anticipated at this time.

“Over 1,000 antigen tests were done at the Kendal Isaacs Gym and the other was the Melia and the results in terms of positives were not as high as we initially anticipated. I can’t give that result right now.”

Health officials warn that antigen tests are particularly less sensitive at identifying the Omicron variant, especially among asymptomatic people.

Dr Darville said officials are working to include antigen test results in the information shared with the public.

“Antigen test results are not a diagnostic test,” he said. “They are screening tests. In our new digital platform we will definitely take into consideration reporting of symptomatic antigen positive cases. That is still being worked on. Our digital platform is being constructed…this will give the computer software technicians the tools necessary to incorporate some of our medical algorithms to ensure that our testing and contact tracing and real time reporting is consistent with regulations so that we do not have contamination of false negatives.”

Dr Darville said the government’s programme to incentivise vaccination uptake, which included cash prizes of $500 and in some cases more, has not been as successful as officials expected.

“We’ve seen some increase in vaccine uptake,” he said. “We thought that the incentive programme through social mobilisation we would’ve seen more individuals come out to be vaccinated and once again we tell the Bahamian people one of your greatest tools in the toolbox is vaccination and when we look at the cases at the hospital the majority of admitted cases for COVID are unvaccinated.”