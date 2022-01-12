Sir Sidney A Hero Of The Bahamas

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Sir Sidney Poitier was a Bahamas National Treasure and priceless Jewel to the world, which shared his God-gifted talent of acting with the world on the world stage on television and in movies.

He was born in Florida where his parents, Bahamian tomato farmers, had gone to sell their Bahamian grown tomatoes. He later moved to New York, where he started taking acting lessons and began his acting career in Broadway Shows in New York.

He then started acting on television and in over 80 movies, he shocked the world when becoming the first ever lack Bahamian African American to win the Best Actor Oscars Academy Award in the 1950s. My Bahamian Hero - Sir Sidney Poitier.

May his soul rest in peace.

PEDRO SMITH

Nassau,

January 7, 2022.