Another Family Left To Mourn

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is dead after being shot several times outside his home on Tuesday night.

Although police did not officially reveal the victim’s identity, a relative told The Tribune he is Carlton King, 33.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said shortly before 9pm, police were called to the scene of a shooting incident that had occurred on Knowles Drive off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

“Officers responded; on their arrival they found an adult male lying on the ground outside his residence unresponsive. A search of the body confirmed several wounds consistent with gunshots. Emergency Medical Services later pronounced the body lifeless,” according to a police release.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim was outside his residence when a small vehicle pulled up. Two males exited the vehicle armed with firearms. They approached the victim and shot him several times about his body. The suspects returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.”

King’s cousin, Stephen Knowles, said he was not there when the incident took place, but a neighbour called to alert him. No one else was at home at the time, he added.

“My neighbour... just called me and he tell me he see someone shoot some shots in my grammy yard,” he told The Tribune.

“He said he ain’t sure, but he knew Carlton was home... but he said he saw a phone on the ground and it (was) lighting up. He said he (saw) someone run to a car and end up speeding out.”

He said when neighbours checked out what was going on, they found his cousin dead.

He said his cousin, who had a daughter, did not deserve to be killed. Mr Knowles said his cousin was not a troublesome person. He said he was a mechanic and liked DJ music.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).