Munroe Comments On Shooting ‘Unacceptable’

FREE National Movement Chairman Carl Culmer, Sr, has said it is “unacceptable” for National Security Minister Wayne Munroe to openly comment on an active investigation into a police shooting.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, Mr Culmer said Mr Munroe, QC, must take off his “litigious hat” and remember that he is the Minister of National Security.

“It is unacceptable for the Minister of National Security to openly comment on an active investigation of a police-involved shooting, particularly when the deceased was also a member of the armed forces under the minister’s remit,” Mr Culmer said.

“The careless commentary pre-empts the official investigation and prejudices the coroner’s inquest proceedings. The minister should not recklessly and arrogantly make himself the judge and jury on the veracity of the body-cam footage.

“The minister’s assertion that the footage is ‘consistent’ with anyone’s statement can only properly come after a thorough formal investigation. We are confident that the process and protocols established for police-involved shootings are sufficient to (determine) issues of facts.”

Mr Culmer also said Mr Munroe must “refrain from making premature remarks, stop interfering with this and any investigation and let the professional public servants do their jobs.”

His statement added that if Mr Munroe continues acting as a defence attorney, “he should take up the cause of the wrongfully terminated Urban Renewal workers, and the many other Bahamians who find themselves unjustly affected by the government’s reckless and harsh handling of hard-working Bahamians.”

The FNM also extended condolences to the family of slain Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer, Leading Seaman Rodney Adderley, his colleagues and to all those affected by this “tragic and unfortunate incident”.

Adderley was shot dead by police around 4am on Monday after he “charged” at an officer and tried to disarm him, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Police said they were alerted to a complaint about a suspicious vehicle parked near a vacant lot on Dunmore Avenue. Officers were subsequently dispatched to the area and upon arrival, they noticed a man in the vehicle.

After being ordered out of the vehicle, the man “charged” at one of the officers, police said.

“The officer attempted to evade his oncoming aggression. However, the suspect continued and attempted to disarm the officer,” police said.

“Being aware of the threat to his life, the officer discharged his service weapon at the suspect, hitting him in the upper body.”

On Tuesday, Mr Munroe reiterated an earlier joint statement released by the RBPF, RBDF and Ministry of National Security which said body cam footage of the incident is consistent with officers’ description of what they say happened when they encountered Adderley in Chippingham.

However, officials have said the body cam footage will not be released to the public.

On Tuesday, Mr Munroe also told reporters that the deceased officer had mental challenges that were known to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and had been addressed by the agency.