Cooper: Trip Will Build Relations With The Uae

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper has defended the government’s participation in Expo 2020 in Dubai, saying the Davis administration is focused on building diplomatic relations with the UAE.

Mr Cooper addressed the controversy surrounding the world expo yesterday, highlighting its significance for The Bahamas on the global stage.

He said: “We are looking forward to regaining our space and our place in the world. We found that the former administration did not bring much focus to international relations. We are pressing forward abroad.

“Our Prime Minister is taking the role as promoter and chief to create opportunities and investment opportunities and touristic opportunities for our people. I am delighted that we’re playing that role in terms of showcasing our art, our culture and all that we have to offer to the world.”

Asked how likely it is for The Bahamas in the coming years to put on an expo, he said: “It was a huge undertaking, the expos, and we have to live within our level of resources. We know, for example, the UAE government has spent in excess of $3.5m in The Bahamas pavilion alone. So if you multiply that by 160 countries around the world they have supported in being there, you will see that it’s a large undertaking.

“We are building diplomatic relations with the UAE as well and therefore it is important that we have a proper showing in Dubai and it is important that our standing in the world is regained.”

The Davis administration approved up to $1m to support The Bahamas Pavilion and a Bahamian “presence” in Dubai, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming said on Friday.

Mr Rahming said this was less than the $1.7m approved by the Cabinet of the previous administration. There was also funding from the private sector in the amount of $500,000 and the United Arab Emirates spent $3.5m, Mr Rahming said.

When questioned about the expo last Thursday, Mr Rahming explained its importance.

“I think that it is a justified investment when we give our people exposure on the world stage so people could see the talent and I think if this small country could produce per capita the largest amount of athletes and we could produce Sir Sidney Poitier, we could make a significant investment in letting the world see our talent.”

Asked yesterday if it was a justified investment, Mr Cooper said the Prime Minister will make further statements on this matter when he returns to the country.

“I support statements made by the OPM previously and I expect that he will have more to say when he returns,” Mr Cooper said.

On Sunday, Central Grand Bahama MP and former Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Iram Lewis said an itemised list of expenditure for the trip should be made public in addition to exactly how many people made up the delegation.

Further, he said, Bahamians should be told how many government officials were on the trip and what was the justification for their attendance along with the number of artists and artisans and what was the criteria to determine which artist, group, choir or entertainer would comprise this cultural delegation.

More than 100 of those attending are said to be a part of The Bahamas’ delegation, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band, the Bahamas All Stars Band, choirs, among them Shaback led by press secretary Clint Watson, and a number of Bahamian singers and musicians.