‘Every Red Cent Can Be Accounted For’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was adamant yesterday that “every red cent” spent by his administration to feed Bahamians at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic can be accounted for amid new questions regarding the initiative.

In an interview yesterday, Dr Minnis criticised the Davis administration, saying thorough meetings should have been held with the now defunct National Food Distribution Task Force and other entities involved before “shooting off with information that is incorrect.”

Dr Minnis insisted the task force was built on integrity and transparency. Former head of the task force, Mrs Susan Larson, was set yesterday to meet with auditors looking into the programme’s operations.

Additionally, Dr Minnis noted the release of preliminary information into an audit of the programme was being used as a distraction from ongoing backlash over the large delegation sent to Dubai for a world expo.

He was responding to claims outlined in a press statement released on Sunday disclosing the Davis administration was “concerned” about preliminary details which have emerged from the process of auditing the former government’s COVID-19 spending.

Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming said in the statement that payments totalling more than $9m were paid out to an entity that did not appear to be classified as an NGO (non-government organisation).

The programme was in the purview of the Office of the Prime Minister under the Minnis administration.

“As you know during the heat of the pandemic, the entire world, people were being laid off, they were being furloughed and nations were locking down,” Dr Minnis said yesterday. “We then understood that once that happened in The Bahamas, we must be able to put a programme in place so that our people could be fed because we knew that the job loss, etc, you would need a system to assist in feeding people.

“We did not feel that the Department of Social Services alone would be able to handle the numbers that we would be faced with and if we did not do it properly and feed our people, we would run into serious chaos in terms of rioting, unrest and instability. We made the decision that every Bahamian regardless of whether they were employed or not was going to be fed and brought through the pandemic.

“We also knew that there were multiple NGOs that were recognised internationally worldwide that had a financial structure in place and had a structure in place in terms of accountability and transparency. So, we set up a task force so as to utilise the services of the NGOs.

He continued: “... Before the government issues any statement, they should have discussed the matter with the task force where they would get the complete picture and accountability of every red cent and they could have discussed it with the various different NGOs because you cannot try to impugn NGOs and the task force.

“They are using this as a diversion from what is happening and what they are being beaten up for with respect to Dubai, which demonstrated their irresponsibility.”

Specifically asked about the claim that payments totalling more than $9m were paid out to an entity that did not appear to be classified as an NGO, Dr Minnis said: “They need to call a meeting with the various entities and they can get the details rather than just shooting off with information that’s incorrect.

“We can account for every red cent and in fact we purchased the foods locally and we were able to negotiate very, very good prices. Cheaper than if you were buying it from the supermarket, etc.

“The wholesalers gave us the best prices possible. So, the wholesalers did their part in assisting to feed the nation during those perilous times so tell them don’t try to use that as a diversion from their inadequacies and their irresponsibility in how they’re handling this Dubai matter.

“But they can be assured that the government that I was head of was totally transparent. We were honest in whatever we did and be assured that the food programme was recognised not just here but we received kudos from NGOs who are a part of international organisations, kudos for the way we handled the Bahamian populace and the way we were able to feed the Bahamian people under those perilous times.”

Dr Minnis went on to congratulate former head of the programme, Mrs Susan Larson, for her work through the task force and those NGOs which were also an integral part of providing food for the distribution.

In his press statement Sunday, Mr Rahming said early accounts indicate no evidence that an internal control environment related to the food programme and the task force was designed and implemented by the office of the Financial Secretary of the Ministry and the Department of Social Services.

Furthermore, there was no evidence that the office of the Financial Secretary, Social Services and the task force collaborated to design policies, procedures and best practices aimed towards the execution of the task force’s duties, inclusive of reporting and monitoring, he said.

There was also no evidence of authorised contracts in place with the NGOs under the food programme, he said.