Jibrilu On Pre-Retirement Leave

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM Director General Joy Jibrilu is officially on pre-retirement leave, Tourism, Investments and Aviation Minister Chester Cooper has announced.

While speaking at an event yesterday, he said Latia Duncombe is now the Acting Director General of Tourism.

Asked about Mrs Jibrilu, Mr Cooper said: “Mrs Jibrilu is officially on pre-retirement leave.

“Mrs Duncombe, who is a distinguished executive in marketing and sales will be Acting Director General. I’ll have more to say in due course.”

He added: “We have a very deep bench at the Ministry of Tourism. We have very senior long-standing executives and we’re delighted for the contributions made by Mrs Jibrilu.

“Over the past eight years, tourism and the country (are) better off as a result of her contribution.”

Mrs Jibrilu was appointed to the post in May 2014, during the last Christie administration.

Before that appointment, she served as the director of investments for the Bahamas Investment Authority, Office of the Prime Minister.