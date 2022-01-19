Concerns Over Food Aid Programme ‘Ludicrous’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PHILIP Smith, former executive director of the Bahamas Feeding Network, says a probe into the operations of the former government’s feeding initiative could potentially overshadow the magnitude of aid brought to thousands of people who were in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BFN, which Mr Smith headed at the time, was among seven organisations that comprised the National Food Distribution Task Force.

He said there was never a time when he doubted the operations of the task force headed by Mrs Susan Larson.

For the task force to now be the subject of scrutiny is “disappointing”, Mr Smith said when contacted yesterday.

“What’s interesting too is that the leaders did it without charging, I mean it was voluntary and so I see it as ungrateful that you put in all that time,” Mr Smith said. “It was quite stressful, you know, having to deal with thousands of persons who were desperate and then this is the thanks you get. It’s disappointing.”

Mr Smith defended Mrs Larson. He thinks when the audit of the programme is concluded, it would be determined that the probe was a waste of time.

“I thought we were very transparent. We had very, very good NGOs who were experienced and also very transparent and professional.

“Susan Larson, she was just amazing in her reporting transparency so I am surprised, very surprised. I think what they will find is that it’s really a waste of time.

“I mean I don’t know the reason behind whether they’re suspecting something went wrong, but I can assure you that it was run very well and I must say thanks to Susan Larson. She went over and beyond in ensuring that we were very transparent and accountable.

“So, everything is in place. Anything they need to know I am sure Susan Larson, it’s right at her finger tips.

“Any of the organisations running the task force, I think there were seven of us, I’m sure all of them are very, very professional and could find and give them that information very, very easily whatever they require.”

He continued: “So, to see these things in the papers it’s just absolutely ludicrous.”

On Monday, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he was certain that “every red cent” spent by his administration for the programme could be accounted for.

Dr Minnis criticised the Davis administration, saying thorough meetings should have been held with the now defunct National Food Distribution Task Force and other entities involved before “shooting off with information that is incorrect.”

Dr Minnis insisted the task force was built on integrity and transparency. On Monday Mrs Larson was due to meet with auditors looking into the programme’s operations.

Additionally, Dr Minnis noted the release of preliminary information into an audit of the programme was being used as a distraction from ongoing backlash over the large delegation sent to Dubai for a world expo.

He was responding to claims outlined in a press statement released on Sunday disclosing the Davis administration was “concerned” about preliminary details which have emerged from the process of auditing the former government’s COVID-19 spending.

Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming said in the statement that payments totalling more than $9m were paid out to an entity that did not appear to be classified as a non-government organisation (NGO), among other things.

Mr Rahming also said early accounts indicate no evidence that an internal control environment related to the food programme and the task force was designed and implemented by the office of the Financial Secretary of the Ministry and the Department of Social Services.

There was no evidence that the office of the Financial Secretary, Social Services and the task force collaborated to design policies, procedures and best practices aimed towards the execution of the task force’s duties, inclusive of reporting and monitoring, he said.

There was also no evidence of authorised contracts in place with the NGOs under the food programme, he also said.

When contacted, Mrs Larson said it was important for the audit to be concluded before making any comment.