EDITOR, The Tribune.

There is an article in the business section reference turning The Bahamas into the equivalent of Singapore. For a small country Singapore has a staggeringly successful economy with commensurate high standard of living for its citizens. Very idealistic but highly unlikely unfortunately for the Bahamas. Singapore has a superb education system whereas the Bahamas - what can you say?

If you can’t afford the private schools the state schools are pretty much a baby sitting service for single parents with D being the national examination average. Education is the cornerstone for any chance of rapid economic growth coupled with ambition and work ethics. Ambition and work ethics are directly dependent on high quality education this is an example of a double whammy. Sadly the vast majority of Bahamians who go overseas to university do not come back which is in effect a not so subtle brain drain.

You would need politicians with real vision to make the changes to our education system. Frankly that’s a non starter the two party system here is all about status quo and maintaining it. The chance of The Bahamas becoming the new Singapore whilst a lovely idea are in reality an unlikely pipe dream.

THE REALIST

Nassau,

January 18, 2022.