Woman Killed On Way To Prayers: Victim Dies From Yet Another Stray Bullet In Gangland Attack

A WOMAN who was on her way to a prayer meeting was shot by a stray bullet and died on Robinson Road last night, police said.

Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters said the woman was shot by a gunman who was firing his weapon at another man. The male victim was also wounded and is in hospital, police said.

Police were alerted to the shooting on Robinson Road opposite Ida Street around 7pm.

ASP Peters said the incident took place when a group went to a home to collect a friend and were approached by a gunman.

“A party went to a house to collect a friend,” he said at the scene. “On their arrival at that residence they were approached by a male who left that residence brandishing a firearm. The male ran from that residence and as he ran, the suspect who brandished the firearm started to discharge that weapon at him and as a result he ran south along Ida Street onto Robinson Road.

“The suspect continued discharging his firearm and as a result, the lady, who was exiting a vehicle to attend a prayer meeting at a church here on the grounds, was shot in her chest and face several times.”

Responding officers found her lying on the ground. She died from her injuries at the scene.

ASP Peters said the male victim who ran from the scene collapsed on Washington Street and Robinson Road.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries to his lower body.

The woman victim’s age and identity were not known up to press time.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call police at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.