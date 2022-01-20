Paho Praises Free Testing

By EARYEL BOWLEG

A PAN American Health Organisation official has commended the government’s free COVID-19 testing programme, saying initiatives like these are helpful in increasing access to testing.

Dr Sylvain Aldighieri, an incident manager for COVID-19, was asked about the government’s free COVID testing being rolled out in the capital, which offers rapid antigen tests to the general public.

“PAHO commends the establishment of COVID-19 testing programmes in countries, including in The Bahamas,” he said. “These initiatives are very helpful in increasing access to testing always, as highlighted by the authority and by my previous comments, always when tests are rationally used in symptomatic patients.”

Dr Carissa Etienne, PAHO’s director, said countries are facing a familiar challenge regarding COVID testing.

The director highlighted that before COVID-19 reached the region, PAHO had been working to bolster the region’s laboratory capacity to respond to emerging pathogens. While there is a network of more than 32 labs across the Americas, she noted a high demand.

“. . .Even with a strong lab network, demand for testing is higher than ever, especially as many countries in our region are also experiencing an active flu season. So it is critical that countries use tests smartly. We believe that the best way to scale up testing is to leverage rapid antigen tests which offer a diagnosis in minutes and not days. Rapid testing does not require specialised training or expensive equipment and they can be deployed to primary health centres where they can reach more people closer to home.

“We urge countries to expand testing at the community level to relieve the pressures on hospitals which are working overtime. Because we are facing a testing shortage, PAHO recommends that countries prioritise rapid antigen tests for individuals who are experiencing COVID symptoms and are at risk of spreading the virus.

“Individuals who are asymptomatic and have been or think they have been exposed to COVID should be advised to quarantine when possible and to follow effective public health measures like social distancing, mask wearing and avoiding large gatherings to prevent getting others sick.”

She added that since the COVID-19 emergency began the agency has acquired more than 42 million PCR and rapid antigen tests for 36 countries through the PAHO Strategic Fund. PAHO has deployed 10 million PCR diagnostic tests and 2.8 million rapid diagnostic tests from its stockpile in Panama to countries in need.