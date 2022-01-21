‘Organising Committee Chose Who Went To Dubai’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

DIRECTOR of communications Latrae Rahming said an organising committee determined who represented The Bahamas at the world expo in Dubai, adding financial restraints and the size of the delegation influenced their decision.

His comment came after critics highlighted the presence in Dubai of gospel group Shaback, which is led by press secretary Clint Watson. Some wondered if the choice of Mr Watson’s group was influenced by his position in government.

During a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, Mr Rahming confirmed cultural groups travelled to Dubai at the expense of the government. However, Mr Rahming said the government did not pay a performance fee for Shaback.

“This process was steered through an organising committee for the Bahamas National Day,” he said. “There were several components that influenced the decision making process: one, cost and the size of the delegation. As you were aware the government was elected on September 16. The Prime Minister was sworn in that weekend, the Cabinet was sworn in the following week. This process began sometime under the previous administration. This would have been one of the many things that this administration would have inherited.

“Cabinet of The Bahamas made a decision that they weren’t going to continue with the previous agreement of $1.7m by the previous FNM government. We reduced that cost to $1m. The guidelines and the parameters in so far as the cultural expression and talent with Bahamian musicians or cooks was given by the National Day coordinators. After that guideline was given the committee would have, through matter of inquiry and expression, solicited the prospective persons and individuals to participate in the National Day.

“Some of those persons provided the committee with a quote of costs or service. Once the budget was cut drastically, that impacted their ability to go. Not only was the budget cut, also the size of the delegation was cut. What happened was, you had in many instances, for example the Junkanoo group, they were paid for service, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Bahamas All Stars Band and the Shaback choir went free of charge.

“Let me give you an example, the Bahamas All Star Band would have submitted a quote to the government of The Bahamas for their participation. Once the committee realised that there were some budgetary constraints they reached back out to the leadership of that band and the leadership of the band said ‘listen we want to represent and be ambassadors to the country, is there any way we could go for free,’ and that was facilitated.

“And so once the numbers were cut, there were some budgetary constraints; that formed the basis of who was represented, who made up the group that represented The Bahamas. “Keep in mind, the persons who make up the group in their own right have been ambassadors for The Bahamas for years. They’ve travelled, whether the United States, Canada, around the Caribbean and so they have their unique reputation of representing The Bahamas.

“So cost as well as the amended size of the delegation influenced who stayed and who went.”

Mr Rahming also explained why some Bahamians were delayed in returning to The Bahamas from Dubai, saying this had to do with the rollout of 5G technology in some American cities.

He said: “There is some element of fake news that is travelling around indicating that Bahamians are stuck in Dubai. I want to say that this week the telecommunications company in the United States introduced a rollout of 5G technology in certain cities. That impacted air transportation and many airlines around the world cancelled their flights. The flight arrangement from Dubai to Orlando was impacted.

“The government of The Bahamas rerouted –– (and) it was a significant amount of individuals –– rerouted them and made some adjustments to their travels. What I can say is the group landed in New York (Wednesday night).

“There is a situation where one of the members in the group tested positive for COVID-19. They through their travel arrangements have insurance. They continue to receive a per diem from the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Their accommodations are set. They also get tested every 48 hours and once that person tests negative they will be sent back to The Bahamas.”