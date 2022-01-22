Three Dead After Car Hits House In Long Island

Three men are dead after a car collided with a house in Long Island on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm, police were called to the scene in the Mangrove Bush settlement.

On their arrival they found a black Nissan Infiniti on its side after hitting the residence.

Two of the three men who were in the car were unresponsive and later pronounced dead by a local doctor.

The third occupant was airlifted to New Providence but later died from his injuries.

The police will await identification by next of kin to determine the identities of the victims and the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Section will continue the investigation into this matter.