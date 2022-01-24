Cruise Ship Sails To Bahamas To Avoid Fine

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A CRYSTAL Cruises ship was diverted to The Bahamas over the weekend after a United States judge issued an arrest warrant for the vessel over its unpaid fuel bills, according to international reports.

The Crystal Symphony was enroute to Miami following a two-week cruise in the Caribbean when it received news of the warrant, which stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Peninsula Petroleum Far East in Hong Kong last week.

However, while en route to the US, the ship changed its course and instead sailed to Bimini.

According to reports, the ship will be seized if it docks in Miami and fails to pay some $1.2m in monies owed for its fuel purchases.

When contacted for comment yesterday, West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe said he was made aware of the issue on social media.

While he could not say how long the ship would remain in Bimini, Mr Wilchcombe said he understood the Crystal Symphony was a Bahamas flagged vessel.

“I became aware as you did through social media,” the minister told The Tribune yesterday.

“I have been keeping abreast of the development with Hong Kong relative to the situation there and the file for bankruptcy and that’s in Hong Kong. I did follow up to determine whether or not that was going to affect their property in Bimini and I was told ‘no, it’s not’ and that was a separate matter.

“...The vessel I understand does fly The Bahamas flag so I believe that assists in them changing their schedule and landing here.”

Some 700 people were reported to be onboard the vessel.

Attempts to reach Minister of Housing and Transport Jobeth-Coleby Davis were unsuccessful up to press time yesterday.

According to Cruise Critic, after the collapse of parent company Genting Group, Crystal Cruises “has announced it will cease sailings on a temporary basis while its executive team examines options for it to continue operations.”