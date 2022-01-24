Moxey Leads Way For Free Tests

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey was the first to be tested during the launch of the free COVID-19 testing programme in Grand Bahama on Saturday.

She was given a tour of the testing facility located at the Foster Pestaina Hall at Christ the King Pro-Cathedral Church in Freeport. Dr Frank Bartlett, head of the COVID-19 Taskforce in Grand Bahama, was also present.

Another free testing facility also will be launched in Eight Mile Rock so that the island’s residents will know their status – a promise that the Davis administration had made during its election campaign.

The facility at Christ the King will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, providing free rapid antigen tests.

“We are so excited for this day,” said Ms Moxey after her tour of the facility. “The Ministry for Grand Bahama has partnered with the Ministry of Health and Wellness for this pilot project of free testing for COVID-19 on Grand Bahama.

“We are happy that Christ the King has agreed to assist and facilitate this today. We are so grateful for the partners who have come on board. This is part of the Davis administration’s pledge to free testing. It was pledged throughout the campaign, and this is the fulfilment of that. We intend to have it roll out in other communities. EMR will be the next one, and other communities throughout the island will (follow).”

The government is also distributing free KN95 masks.

Dr Bartlett said residents who come to the facility to test should have no symptoms. “That is the single most important aspect,” he said. “So, if you are having any symptoms, then you should contact a private physician or go to the public clinics so they will give you a referral.”

He noted that free testing is also available at Rand Memorial Hospital on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9am and 11am.

Dr Bartlett said those who are symptomatic should be screened at the hospital.

“We started today (Saturday) where we are doing the rapid antigen testing. So, if you need to do a PCR test, then that has to be done at a private facility based on the recommendation from the Disease Surveillance Unit.”

Those who get tested at CTK will be contacted with their results by the Disease Surveillance Team (DST).

However, he indicated that they continue to have challenges with reports getting to the DST in a timely fashion.

Dr Bartlett said if one to two days have passed and persons have not received a call from DST if they are positive, they should contact the team at 350-6700.

If people do test positive, Dr Bartlett said the screening tests at the CTK facility are always followed up with a PCR test.

“That would be done once we are positive at the hospital, or if you opt to have it done at a private facility,” he explained.

Dr Bartlett stressed that KN95 masks are preferred over cloth masks, and are being distributed because they are more effective.

He said the mask must be properly sealed around the nose and mouth.

“You should not feel any air escaping around the sides. If you have a beard or goatee, it is not going to be any benefit to you wearing a KN95 mask. So, you have to make sure it has a proper seal,” he emphasised.

Free testing was rolled out in New Providence earlier this month after a pilot programme in several Family Islands.