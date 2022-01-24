Tragedy Of New Mum Shot Dead: Boyfriend Survives After Turning Gun On Himself After Killing

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in front of her newborn son on Saturday evening by her boyfriend moments before he reportedly tried to kill himself.

The deceased woman, identified as photographer Heavenly Terveus, was found lying on the floor next to her son and boyfriend by relatives inside her parents’ home on Miami Street.

The man, who is suspected of shooting her before attempting to kill himself, is said to be the father of Terveus’ one-month-old son.

Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told reporters on the scene that officers received information about the shooting shortly before 6pm.

He said upon arrival, officers were directed to a single-storey home where they discovered the bodies of a man and woman lying on the floor in one of the bedrooms.

EMS were called and later pronounced the woman dead. However, the man was taken to hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Their son, who was also in the room at the time of the incident, was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.

Police said: “Initial investigations revealed that the male, who is the boyfriend of the female, came to the residence and entered the room where the female and infant were located. He locked the door and moments later, other occupants of the residence heard the sound of gunshots. Following their entry into the room, the male and female along with her male infant were found on the floor. From all indications, the evidence suggests that the male shot the female and then turned the firearm on himself.”

The police press liaison officer could not say what led to the incident, but said investigations in the matter are ongoing.

News of the fatal shooting sparked outrage on social media with renewed calls for an end to domestic violence.

Yesterday, loved ones and friends of the victim were inconsolable when The Tribune visited the scene.

One neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, said the incident has left the tight-knit community in total shock and disbelief.

According to the neighbour, the 21-year-old recently moved back in the area after giving birth last month.

“I was here when the incident unfolded,” she said. “I just heard gunshots and then came out the house and then I heard the mother and stepfather screaming. I didn’t know that she got shot, but it was when the neighbour went in the room and saw her on the ground and the baby was underneath her and the neighbour grabbed the baby. . .”

She described Terveus as a sweet and loving person who had a promising future.

“She was a very sweet and down to earth person. Very young and full of life and full of potential,” the neighbour added. “She had a lot of goals going for herself. She had a business called Heavenly Photography and I watched her grow up as a young lady from primary school to junior and senior, you know when she graduated and she was also in the Rangers programme and what not and her name says it all, she was heavenly.”

The neighbour said the young mother was also excited about motherhood.

In fact, hours before her death, Terveus wrote a heartfelt message to her son, calling him her “reason for living”.

“To my son, my first pain, my reason for living, I may be your first love but you are my last true love. I didn’t know what I was missing until you came. God knew I needed you and that you would completely change my life,” she posted on Facebook.

“… Day in and day out, I wondered how will I do this. I’ve had no experience other than my godchild who I was scared to hold when she was born. Not knowing anything about motherhood, here I am a month later like a pro being the best mom I can be. Nine long months for a lifetime of love, laughter, happiness and joy. I wouldn’t want it any other way.

“You are perfect. You are the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you beyond words can ever express. You are my strength; I promise to love and nurture you as long as I live.”

The death elicited strong reaction from members of the community.

Ann Marie Davis, representative of the Office of the Spouse, said she is “personally horrified by this inexplicable tragedy”.

She said the killing has put the issue of domestic abuse and gender-based violence back into the spotlight.

“Yet again social media is replete with commentary by colleagues of the victim on first-hand accounts about unhealthy relationship warning signs, rumours of domestic abuse and threats and acts of intimidation intended to silence those who dared to act and speak up for the victim,” Mrs Davis said in a statement.

Mrs Davis said more must be done to raise the alarm when someone we know is in an abusive relationship.

She also called for stronger leadership in the way men are socialised to interact with women and for institutions of the state to become more proactive in situations where there is evidence “that the health, wellness, personal safety and security of our children and women” are at risk.

For his part, Supt Peters urged people to use their discernment before entering into relationships.

He told reporters on Saturday: “All of us when entering a relationship, we have to be discerning as to the person who we decide to enter relationships with and in entering relationships we have to…. use best practises to ensure that our relationships are wholesome and affords us neutral benefits.

“And when you desire to leave a relationship, use necessary tactics that will encourage you to exit that relationship without causing injuries to both parties and there are all kinds of other precautions that you can take to ensure that you have successful relationships. Seek out counsellors, read books that will help you in developing emotionally, mentally and exercising money managing skills ...and practice the best practices that will cause you to have a healthy and productive relationship,” he added.

The police investigation into this incident is ongoing.