Calling On Church To Speak Up

EDITOR, The Tribune.

“NOT everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” ~ James Baldwin.

This pandemic has become a window into a disturbing reality in this country - gender-based violence and crime.

We are calling on our government, law enforcement, justice, clergies, and leaders within our communities to join in the fight. We have much work to do to respond to the cries of justice for women and girls who suffer the most from violence in this country. We are at a breaking point in this country. We have to do more to end this violent culture and the impunity that allows these human rights violations to continue.

Silence is compliance! There is a common saying,”The world suffers a lot. Not because of the violence of bad people, but because of the silence of good people.” Women face double jeopardy since they are not only targets of intimate partner violence, but they also face gender-based violence by non-partners. This is not only a social ill but health, economic, political, and human rights issues that need to be addressed from all perspectives. This issue has attracted numerous local and international calls for actions, including my organisation only to be put on the back burner. When will we take the lives of our women and girls seriously? How many more women or girls must be killed?

According to the United Nations Populations Fund (UNPF 2002) reports that about 80% of women globally have experienced some form of violence at some point in their lives, but the majority of the cases occur in developing countries where 60% of women have been abused, some of them acquiring long-term disability or death.

Fact remains, violence against women and girls, inside or outside the home, is never justified. Violence in any form— physical, sexual, psychological or verbal—is sinful; it is a crime against humanity. Most people think that domestic violence is a private, family matter and choose not to get involved. However, gender-based violence impacts every community whether poor or rich.

Our concern is that successive governments have made pledges, signed conventions and agreements for years. Only to fall by the way. Failing to fully implement the four P’s, protection of human rights, prosecution of offenders, prevention of violence and provision of services for survivors.

Irrespective of a person’s upbringing or socio-economic status, no man or woman has the right to take out his/her rage on anyone, physically or any otherwise. Another major concern expressed by many is the growing silence of church leaders in speaking out and acting on behalf of victims of gender-based violence. Where are they? Why are they silent? What does the bible say about the role of the church?

Silence from the pulpit on the topic of domestic abuse have indeed become a roadblock for victims and lend support to their victimisation.

Naturally, victims in abuse relationships turn to their churches and pastors for help. Some feel loved and accepted unconditionally; while others walk away more deeply wounded. The assumption that inside the church these issues are not as prevalent as outside, it actually belies a mistaken view of the church, that the church is separate from the world. Victims of gender-based violence come in every ethnicity, race, religion, age or socio-economic status.

Some victims reported they were told they must not do things that anger their spouses so that the spouses do not respond with violence, or pray about it. Or they are reminded of the permanence of marriage and the need to ʺbear their crossʺ for the good of their children and family. Sadly, in many instances these biblical passages are oftentimes misinterpreted to validate the role of men and women in society.

While this is no attack on all church leaders, however it is important to know that it does matters greatly what church leaders say or donʹt say about those painful, personal and persistent experiences of abuse. Because, many church leaders are notably responsible for misguided advice that women often receive; which obviously reflects a lack of knowledge regarding the dynamics of violence or abuse.

“Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others” Philippians 2:4.~The Bible is very clear about protecting others from harm. Whenever we can and have the opportunity to do so, we should protect people from every harm. Like the government and police, the role of the church is equally important in elimination of domestic violence within the community.

Church leaders have the opportunity as clergies and lay leaders to provide helpful resources on domestic abuse through sermons, prayers, education and pastoral care. We call you pastors, elders, and parishioners who have been silent to speak up and stand up for all who experience abuse. There is no institution with greater capacity to create protected spaces for healing and restoration for survivors, as well as confession, repentance and rehabilitation for perpetrators than the church.

We must educate our boys and men about respecting the rights of women and girls. We have to become a country where women and girls feel safe and protected. Start now, start today!

SHERVONNE HOLLIS

Advocate, Founder

242 Domestic Violence

Support Network, Inc.

January 23, 2022.