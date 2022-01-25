Churches Demand – Time To Get Tough

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Christian Council says laws relating to acts of domestic violence must be amended and penalties stiffened for perpetrators.

In a statement issued yesterday, BCC said the country had turned a blind eye to its social ills for too long and “the chicks have come home to roost” as the country is now in a state of crisis because of too many incidents of domestic violence.

As a result, the religious organisation said the nation is faced with a deterioration of the moral fabric of society.

The council called on all relevant stakeholders to join forces to eliminate and minimise domestic as well as all other acts of violence from society.

At the same time, it encouraged churches to sound the alarm from pulpits to open doors to those in need of counselling and to teach empathy, self-love, compassion and kindness.

Meanwhile Zonta Club of New Providence president Marisa Mason Smith said her organisation was concerned by recent events, adding there was a need for more community-based programmes that deal with the issue.

Their statements came days after the death of 21-year-old Heavenly Terveus, who was allegedly shot and killed in front of her newborn son on Saturday evening by her boyfriend moments before he reportedly tried to kill himself.

“Recently, our country has witnessed too many incidences of domestic violence that resulted in the tragic loss of life,” a statement posted on the BCC’s Facebook page said. “We are in a state of crisis and the only way we can make a change is if we all take a stand, not just to verbally express our displeasure but to take definitive action that will result in meaningful change.

“We must amend laws dealing with domestic violence and stiffen the penalties for perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

“We hereby appeal to all relevant stakeholders to join forces to do what is necessary to ensure that these and all other acts of violence and crimes are minimised and eliminated from our society.”

The statement also said: “We have turned a blind eye to the social ills plaguing our country for too long and the ‘chicks have come home to roost’. The deterioration of the moral fabric of our society is haunting us and creating ‘hell on earth’.

“We must reclaim our sons and daughters, our families, our communities and our country. There are a select few that are wreaking havoc and being a menace to our society, causing us to live in fear and anxiety, uncertain if we will be the next victim of a crime due to their callous attitudes and actions. We need to hold individuals accountable for their actions and we must do everything in our power to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

The council said it stood ready to lead the charge in reclaiming the nation and working in tandem with law enforcement to restore the country to law and order.

In remarks to The Tribune yesterday, Zonta’s president said there was help for victims available.

Ms Mason Smith said: “There is a need for more community-based programmes. I do believe that there is also a need for us to become more sensitised to each other and to get help when there is a need or we recognise that we cannot handle certain situations.

“We encourage that if you feel that you are in a hostile relationship to seek the necessary counselling guidance and to go to the police. Make a formal complaint and to follow through because the police are here to protect its citizenry and so we are very concerned and encourage persons to pay attention to their levels of emotions and to understand that there is help for you.

“We need to get back to family values. We need to recognise that we are all humans and everybody is entitled to be protected and safe in our environment and that one murder is just too many.

“I want to encourage us that if there is a need to get help go out and get the help that you need. Seek the right counselling, find out those persons that can help you. We know that when our relationships are being challenged that we need to understand that it’s not always going to end the way we expect it to end and so I want to say let us become more sensitive. I also encourage us to provide more programmes that would help young women with their self-esteem and self-worth. I encourage us all that we provide more national initiatives and conversations on building healthy relationships, healthy homes.

“. . .But there is help for you and we need to recognise that we need help and to do some introspection. Walk away, find ways to pray. Go to a church and get to that point where you know whatever is going on it can be reconciled and it can be corrected, but sometimes you know when the relationships are over, but in essence we need to ensure that we respect each other in our various places and spaces.”

Zonta is an international organisation that seeks to empower and advance the status of women through advocacy and service.