Michael Foulkes Standing For Fnm Chairmanship

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Golden Gates MP Michael Foulkes nominated yesterday for the chairmanship of the Free National Movement.

“It’s all about winning in 2026,” he declared.

Former ministers Dr Duane Sands and Elsworth Johnson are also expected to vie for the post, which will be contested at next month’s virtual convention along with other party positions.

“It is my full intention and my commitment to do all I can to assist our party in reorganising along with our leader Michael C Pintard and to unify our party along with his efforts,” Mr Foulkes said yesterday at the party’s headquarters. “Unity is critically important in our organisation and I will do all that I can to assist our party to unify. The leader has said on numerous occasions that unity of the party is very important and I wholeheartedly agree with that.”

Mr Foulkes said there is a lot of work to do to reorganise party associations, calling the groups the backbone of the party.

“You cannot win elections unless you are strong on the ground, that’s how you win elections,” he said. “It’s going to be critically important for us to strengthen our associations, and the organs of the party, the Women’s Branch and the Torchbearers (Youth) Association.”

Contrasting himself with other expected contenders, Mr Foulkes highlighted his experience within the FNM, noting he was secretary general for eight years, deputy secretary general, a former torchbearer and a member of the party’s council.

“I think it’s the breadth of experience that I’ve had working in the party and I should also add that I also worked with five chairmen as secretary general for eight years so I’ve been able to see the job up close and personal, so to speak, and see how the different personalities handled the job and how they went about it, the good things and the other things.”