Minister Reaffirms Commitment To Legislation To Protect Women And Girls

AFTER the shocking murder of a young mother over the weekend, Social Services and Urban Development Minister Lisa Rahming has reaffirmed her commitment to composing legislation to protect women and girls from violence.

In a statement issued yesterday, Mrs Rahming spoke about the tragic death of 21-year-old Heavenly Terveus, saying it brought grief and heartache to the nation.

The young mother was reportedly shot by her boyfriend as she held her newborn son. Police said the boyfriend then tried to kill himself, but failed. He remains in hospital in critical condition.

“Learning of the account of what has happened, and as a woman and mother of a young girl, I express my sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased and all those who would have lost their loved ones to domestic violence in The Bahamas,” Mrs Rahming said.

“As the State Minister for Social Services and Urban Development with responsibility for the Department of Gender and Family Affairs, we are committed in taking a proactive approach in composing legislation to protect all people against violence, in particular women and young girls.

“Additionally, Urban Development is in the process of improving programmes geared toward addressing societal ills among them, counselling and anger management programmes for all people.

“Domestic violence is seemingly a frequent occurrence. No form of violence is okay: it is now time that we come together as a country and be each other’s keeper, and not remain silent.”

Sharon Wilson, former chairwoman of The Links Incorporated Nassau Chapter, in an interview with The Tribune recommended that women who are the victims of domestic abuse find shelter at the Links Safe House. She also cautioned victims of abuse to not suffer in silence and to find someone they can trust to speak to.

“Break the silence. You must not fear speaking out, speaking to someone who can help,” Mrs Wilson said. “Obviously, you have to be tempered, you have to be careful even with who you are speaking with, but speak to someone who can help you. Don’t suffer silently. Silence in this instance can be deadly.”