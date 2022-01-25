Rotary Sets Up Satellite Club In Cat Island

THE ROTARY Club of Nassau (RCN) has set up a satellite club on Cat Island.

A total of 15 Cat Islanders put the effort into forming the group and joining RCN as members of the satellite club.

The club was commissioned by RCN’s serving president, Mike Wilson, in July last year. Rotarian Herman Gilbert became the satellite club’s chairman.

Other Rotarians at the forming of the club were: Letitia Brown, treasurer; Melvin Seymour; Almeda Rosetta Wells; Maygleana Penn; Nikita Sheil-Rolle; Cedric Wilson; Shaquille Moss; Donna Keasler; and Sherrie Cleare.

This small group then encouraged another five people to join: Angelique Thompson, secretary; Antonese Anthon; Melissa McKenzie-Burrows; Tamara Vieljeux; and Yvonne Rolle.

Since its inception, the satellite club has provided service to the vulnerable; and been involved in community interactions.

In a statement, the club said it “is grateful and take seriously the hands-on support of Rotarians Brian and Michelle Moodie, both past presidents of RC East Nassau, now residing on Cat Island”.

Last year, the club successfully launched or completed the following programmes:

• commencement of a clean up of a designated area at Smith’s Bay dock as a park;

• painted two homes of indigent persons;

• partnered with local Health team during the observance of diabetes awareness week;

• hosted a luncheon for a senior, in observance of her 92nd birthday,

• partnered with local clinics, and others, issuing masks to fully vaccinated Cat Island residents,

• attended two Church services,

• participated in a fun, run, walk,

• chairman Herman, while in New Providence, supported RCN’s Christmas bell ringing for the Salvation Army’s annual gift giving,

• celebrated RCN’s 60th Anniversary pot luck dinner.

Projects will continue this year with an emphasis on the youth, community and health matters, building relationships and partnerships with other local service organisations, among others.

For more information, contact RCN’s satellite club chairman at 4740130.