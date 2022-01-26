Cocaine Haul Seized On Abaco By Officers

A SIGNIFICANT quantity of suspected cocaine has been seized by law enforcement officers.

In a statement issued last night, police said: “The Drug Enforcement Unit in a joint effort with OPBAT, US Coast Guard, Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs Boarder Protection, Air Marine Operation and the Police on the island of Abaco, arrested two male suspects for possession of a large quantity of suspected cocaine.”

The suspects and drugs were brought to New Providence last night, with officers showing the various packages that had been seized in the operation.

Investigations are continuing.