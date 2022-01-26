Harsher Sentences Are Not The Answer

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe says the concept that greater penalties will stop someone from committing a crime overlooks the fact that people need to have self-control and take personal responsibility for their actions.
Ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday, the minister was asked if he was of the view that stiffer penalties were needed as a deterrent to crime.
He made the comment during an interview about what transpired in the lead up to the murder of Heavenly Terveus on Saturday. The young mother was shot by her partner in front of her newborn son. Police said the man, Fenron Ferguson, then shot himself.
Terveus, Ferguson and their infant son were all found on the floor of her bedroom by other occupants of the home, police said. The baby was taken to hospital, but was later discharged.
Ferguson died in hospital on Monday evening.
“Well, the incident that just passed of domestic violence would be an offence of murder,” Mr Munroe told reporters.
“The ultimate penalty for murder is death. If you aren’t sentenced to death, you are generally awarded punishments in the range of 50 to 60 years in prison. I can’t think of a harsher penalty than that yet with that being the penalty the young man did what he did.
“We have to get to the point that people control their behaviour because they accept that it is not right to shoot someone in their head.”
Mr Munroe added: “It’s not right to rob people. It is not right to rape people.
“This concept that somehow a penalty greater than death would stop a man killing a woman overlooks the fact that we have to have personal control and we have to take personal responsibility. Until we buy into that we’re going to continue to think that the police catching somebody, the courts convicting and sentencing someone, is the answer.
“The answer is let us try to stop this nonsense before it starts. Let us concentrate on raising well-adjusted young people.”
tribanon 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
Not surprisingly, lame-brain Munroe just doesn't get it.
Successive corrupt governments have created an environment of misery and despair for way too many in our society. This has resulted in the ideal breeding ground for savage criminals by unleashing their primitive base-survival instincts that would ordinarily be suppressed in a civilized society where the "haves" have not cheated the "have nots" of their ability to survive and live by any other means.
Future 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
We all take care of our kind
Future 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
The criminal element needs to be uprooted from our society and placed in their own “communities”
Sickened 29 minutes ago
Yup. They all need to be placed in Hell - removed from this earth. The world has a tough enough time helping the hundreds of millions of unfortunate people - we don't need to waste time or resources on those who choose to harm others.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
One must remember that people have been traumatized all over the world on the account of the pandemic. In addition to the desperation, the youth tries to keep up appearances. What were the prospects of this young couple? To be underemployed or unemployed during a pandemic, having to live with relatives and unable to contribute to expenses. Then they have children, which affects both, but more so women, economically.
I find it ironic that their meager resources were used to produce exuberant engagement photo shoots in clothing to be worn only once rather than try to find a place for themselves in society. Had they been married, they would probably have spent money sufficient to buy a new car just to fedd 200 people and look good. And then go home to the desperation and a can of tuna.
