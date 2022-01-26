‘Jumpstart’ For Housing Initiative

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

TRANSPORT and Housing Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis said the government is set to jumpstart its affordable housing initiative, adding some 600 people could benefit when all phases of the project are complete.

Mrs Coleby-Davis made the announcement at the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation yesterday.

She said the government has identified a number of locations where construction will begin at the same time.

“The first is 43 lots in an upscale community in South Beach called Pine Crest,” she said. “Using our PPP initiative, the necessary infrastructure will also be put in place while houses are being constructed. These homes will cost from $167,000 to $182,000. When these homes are completed, they will have fencing and landscaping included. The floor plan design includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms and two bedrooms and two bathrooms in three different models.”

She added: “The other areas will be portions of Dignity Gardens subdivision and the Firetrail subdivision as well as a number of lots on scattered sites in the inner-city. These houses will be constructed by our small contractors and paid for by the government by mobilisation and staged payments. The cost of the houses on these lots will range from $110,000 to $160,000.

“The largest project will take place in Carmichael Village. There are about 365 lots. The infrastructure work has just been about completed in phase one and will begin for phase two shortly. Unfortunately, the issue here is that there is no tying point for the water and sewer in phase one so we have to complete some work in phase two in order to connect the water and sewer system to the connection point in Dignity Gardens. The first thing we will do in phase two is make provision for that connection and get started with construction of houses immediately thereafter.”

Mrs Coleby-Davis said officials expect to break ground for the Pine Crest development tomorrow. She said the public-private partnership team behind the Carmichael development is also ready to go, adding that she will be able to give a proper timeline in the next month.

“We’re hoping to have some homes turn the keys by September of this year,” she said.