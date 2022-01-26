Police Probe Separate Shootings

POLICE are investigating two shootings that took place on Monday.

Police said around 6.20pm officers were informed of a shooting that occurred on Wiseman Lane, Pinewood Gardens. A man was shot in his body and taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

Initial investigations revealed that a man was standing outside a residence on Wiseman Lane when a small vehicle approached him and an occupant discharged a firearm in his direction. The victim is listed in serious condition.

A few minutes later, around 6.30pm, police said a shooting took place on Spice Street, Pinewood Gardens.

Another man was shot in that incident and taken to hospital by private vehicle.

Police said a group of men were gathered in a parking lot when the occupants of a small vehicle drove by.

One of the occupants discharged a firearm in the direction of the group. The men ran for cover and moments later one of them discovered that he was shot in his left leg. The victim’s condition is listed as stable.

Investigations into both incidents are continuing.