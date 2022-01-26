Safe House Notes Rise In Domestic Abuse

By PAVEL BAILEY

THE chairwoman of a local safe house has noted an alarming rise in cases of domestic abuse in the country.

The Links Safe House in Nassau has been a shelter for women and children fleeing domestic abuse for over 19 years. However, the recent murder of a 21-year-old mother and photographer Heavenly Terveus has put domestic abuse back in the spotlight. Police said the mother was shot by her fiancé who later turned the gun on himself. Links Safe House chairwoman Christine Robinson said she has been in contact with the Ministry of Social Services regarding recent tragic events and similar cases of domestic violence.

“Speaking to the situation that is now going on, I’m in close contact with Social Services and we are finding that more and more mothers with their children are in a situation where they can’t find housing when it comes to having to leave their homes from an abusive situation,” said Ms Robinson.

“Social Services is doing their part and when they have space available, they do recommend women to us. I believe there are other homes that do the same thing that we do, but we are available and more than willing to help as many women as we can.”

In addition to providing shelter to women in need of help for up to four to five months, Ms Robinson described how people at the safe house are also prepared to become financially independent before they leave the shelter, so they don’t have to return to their abusive households.

“We find that in many cases the mothers are unable to take care of themselves economically because they don’t have a trade or a job and so we equip them to be able to go out and be able to sustain themselves. We feel that they would have a better chance of surviving once they leave the safe house. Through our training programme they now become equipped to be skilled to be able to obtain jobs or some type of trade that they would have that would make them viable for their job.”

Ms Robinson believes that by giving these women the means to provide for themselves they can break the cycle of abuse.

“We figure that once they are able to collect a salary and not depend on the abuser, then they can go out on their own. In many cases we find that when the time comes that they have to leave the safe house they have no funds and so they are unable to go out and rent an apartment if they want to go out on their own, they are unable to care for their children financially. And so, it’s a vicious cycle where we sometimes see them again because they are unable to go out and take care of themselves on their own. And there are cases where the mother returns to the abusive environment, to the home, and the situation repeats itself all over again.”

Due to a recent increase in charitable donations from organisations like FTX Digital Markets, who donated $100,000 on Monday, the Links Safe House is currently drafting plans to expand the facility to accommodate more people seeking refuge.

Ms Robinson also attributed the recent spike in abuse cases to unemployment in the nation which she says has led to growing frustration and anger among the population.

“From what I see over the past few years it’s almost parallel to what’s going on in the community with the economy. There has been an effect of frustration among spouses and as a result sometimes the mother and children become victims of that frustration. And so, while we speak to the mothers and the children, we also want to have the same conversation with boys and men to say that it’s not ok to lash out at your spouse or your children during times you’re frustrated. So there has to be some type of programme in place also to let them know there is a better way.”

Ms Robinson also agreed with Minister of State for Social Services Lisa Rahming’s recent comments that the country needs to draft new legislation geared towards the protection of vulnerable women and children from abuse.

She also urged people to reach out for help.

“I would say that there are, be mindful that there are homes in our community that are available for them,” Ms Robinson said. “If you are unable to get in contact with a home, and we aren’t accessible just by contacting us, you go through protocols of Social Services or the police, but come. Speak to a family member, speak to a friend, find the nearest police station, but speak to someone. I’d advise them not to stay silent and endure the abuse, particularly when it comes to mothers and children because you see the effects of abuse on mothers to their children they are almost scarred for life, so seek help.”