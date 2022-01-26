Shaback Defends Place On Dubai Trip

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SHABACK, the gospel group led by Office of the Prime Minister Press Secretary Clint Watson, has said its participation at Expo 2020 was in the works long before the former talk show host assumed his role in government.

While thanking Bahamians for their support as it represented The Bahamas in Dubai, Shaback said discussions about the possibility of performing there began with the Ministry of Tourism in 2019.

However, the plans were sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group said in a press statement yesterday.

The statement followed questions and criticism of the size of the delegation that travelled to the United Arab Emirates and the cost of the undertaking. Some have also questioned the criteria for selecting participating groups and solo acts at the world expo.

Some critics felt the National Youth Choir should have been selected for the event. Its director Dexter Fernander has said the choir was under the impression it would be selected and only found out through unofficial channels that it would not go on the trip.

He contended that maybe it did not meet the criteria to travel despite the choir having discussions regarding the event since 2019.

“Our participation in the expo was years in the making; in 2019, we entered discussions with the Ministry of Tourism regarding the possibilities of performing there,” according to Shaback’s statement. “The pandemic sidelined those plans, but in 2021 we learned that the expo was back on.

“When we renewed discussions with the ministry, we were told that due to budget cuts there was now only space for 11 people and there would be no compensation. We agreed to these conditions without hesitation. This is a special year for us - after 25 years of making music together, we are in what we believe will be our final year. We believed participating at the expo would be the perfect conclusion to a quarter of a century of music and ministry to our country and the world.”

Shaback went on to note its accomplishments over the years, including representing The Bahamas on three continents and addressed concerns about performing as a gospel group in a predominant Muslim country.

“It’s been an extraordinary 25 years: we’ve released four musical recordings, collaborated on numerous projects, worked with some of the world’s biggest names in music, and received numerous awards locally and internationally. We’ve been proud to represent The Bahamas on three continents, in seven countries, and in scores of cities around the world. Every year for seven straight years we have travelled during independence to visit cities and countries where we have consulates or embassies.

“For decades, we’ve enjoyed the support of consecutive governments; the Ingraham, Christie, Minnis, and now Davis administrations have all invested in our mission of celebrating and sharing, via gospel music, our Bahamian culture and heritage.

“Our leader, Clint Watson, has led our group and our travel long before becoming press secretary in the current administration, and our participation in this expo was in the works long before he assumed his new role.

“We’re so pleased to report that Shaback’s performance was well-received in Dubai.

“We know there were some questions about the propriety of a Christian gospel choir performing in a Muslim country – but the purpose of a world expo is to provide countries with an opportunity to showcase their unique cultures, not to mimic the culture of the host country. As a modern, diverse city, Dubai was proud to welcome religions and cultures from all over the world.”