Foam And Black Panthers Team Up To Serve Hot Meals

FROM left, Khandi Gibson, president of FOAM, with Bianca Walkes, who was lucky enough to be picked to have her rent paid in full, and Dr Alli Muhammad MD, chief general in command of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party. Photos: Donavan McIntosh/Tribune Staff
SCORES of people in need of a hot meal turned out to Family of All Murder Victims’ free dinner drive in Nassau Village yesterday.
The community initiative was held in conjunction with the Revolutionary Black Panther Party.
Khandi Gibson, founder of FOAM, said the goal was to feed 200 people.
