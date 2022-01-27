Seized Drugs Have Street Value Of $2m

POLICE have said the cocaine seized during a joint operation in Abaco earlier this week has a street value of $2m.

The drugs — 100 kilos with a collective weight of 265 pounds — were seized around 6pm on Tuesday.

Police said they received information concerning an aircraft travelling northbound from the southern Bahamas with suspected drugs on board. As a result, a joint operation consisting of the Drug Enforcement Unit, OPBAT, the US Coast Guard, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs Border Protection, Air Marine Operation and Abaco was mounted.

Officials conducted surveillance on the aircraft as it travelled through The Bahamas. The plane later landed in Moore’s Island, Abaco, police said.

“A passenger on board was seen throwing several bags from the aircraft as it taxied on the runway,” police reported. “Moments later the pilot took off. The aircraft later landed at the Treasure Cay Airport where two Bahamian males, ages 32 and 41, were arrested.”

Police recovered three duffle bags and a suitcase from the scene. An inspection of their contents revealed a large quantity of kilo packages which contained a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

An investigation is continuing.