Standing Committee Proposed To Examine House Budget

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

MPs debated a resolution yesterday that would establish a standing committee to examine the management and budget of the House of Assembly and consider various matters, including those related to salaries, allowances, infrastructural needs and the relationship between the legislature and executive branches of government.

Fox HIll MP Fred Mitchell said the resolution would allow the House to create “a standing committee called the Management and Budget Committee chaired by the Speaker with the remit to assist and support the management of the offices of the House and to sit jointly with the Senate committee with the same remit.”

“I would add,” he said, “what is usually implied is that this committee will have the power to send for persons and papers, leave to sit from place to place and leave to sit during the recess.”

Former Bain & Grants Town MP Dr Bernard Nottage chaired a similar committee during the last Christie administration. Although that committee recommended changes in a unanimous report, Mr Mitchell noted “the consensus broke down shortly after the report was tabled”.

Among other things, that committee recommended salaries of parliamentarians and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly be increased and that a new House of Assembly complex be built. Those matters, particularly the recommended increase in MP salaries, were controversial at the time.

“Here we are again,” Mr Mitchell said, “trying to see if we can accomplish support for the work of the Members of Parliament, largely on a nod.”

Referring to his niece, he said: “I wouldn’t want if she decided 20 years from now to run for the House of Assembly for her to meet the same terms and conditions that we find here today. Part of it has to do (with) because when you’re in opposition it’s always convenient to break away from the consensus and say those fellas in government are trying to build things up for themselves. I’m hoping this time that we can all resist that temptation and say there are certain things that need to be done, they just need to be done and let’s get them done. One of them I hope is the building.”

Mr Mitchell said parliamentarians also need greater support for their work. He noted MPs get an allowance of $2,500 for their constituency headquarters – a meagre amount, especially for Family Island MPs with constituents who are located remotely from one another.

“The thing is, the population complains that there is a lack of support for them because these things don’t exist. But when the officials try to resolve it, then they jump all over you saying you are wasting money and spending too much money,” Mr Mitchell said.

He added it is also strange that MPs have to get permission from the executive to carry out their work.

“That’s a little anomalous since those of us who went to law school - and I guess you are taught this in social science classes - there are three branches of government, executive, the legislative and the judiciary and they all have separate functions. And so the House and the Senate ought to have the ability to manage its affairs. There is a draft bill which was circulated I think during the last administration. We want the committee to take a look at that and see whether or not that’s a direction we want to head in. And so this is part of a deepening of democracy.”

Mr Mitchell also said he believes the House of Assembly should have an accountant assist MPs with their annual disclosures, noting members often scramble to complete their reports.