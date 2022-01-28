Charles W Saunders Dies Age 91

CHARLES W Saunders, arguably one of the most prolific pastors this nation has ever seen, died on Friday. He was 91 years old.

As the nation mourned the death of the pastor emeritus of Salem Union Baptist Church, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis described the former educator as the “quintessential religious leader”.

“The Rev Charles W Saunders was a giant in the religious community, having rendered 39 years of faithful, dedicated and committed services to Salem Union Baptist Church. In retirement his services to Salem Union, the Baptist Union and ecumenically through the Bahamas Christian community to the end,” Mr Davis said in a statement released after his death.

“His leadership and passion for nation building extended into the educational development of The Bahamas at all levels.

“Rev Saunders was fearless and uncompromising in sharing his sage counsel and advice to public and private sector leaders as well as the citizenry on any number of issues of national importance affecting the lives and general wellbeing of ordinary Bahamians.

“He was a good and faithful servant who ran the good race and never fainted or grew weary of doing good.”

Mr Davis thanked Rev Saunders for his stellar service and contributions to the nation’s development, especially in the areas of evangelism, Christian education, church leadership, community outreach and church missions.

Mr Davis extended condolences on behalf of the government to the Saunders family, Salem Union Baptist Church, and affiliated educational communities.

In 2002, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham described Rev Saunders as “a prince of the Baptist Church in The Bahamas”.

Bahamas Baptist College was founded in 1988 by The National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention under the direction of then President Rev Saunders and Executive Secretary, Dr William Thompson.

Bahamas Baptist College was an attempt to extend Secondary Education for all Bahamian youth regardless of social class or colour.

Its doors were opened on October 3, 1988 with 75 students under the leadership of Rev Saunders.

In 1992, the primary school was founded and took up residence on the same campus in two separate buildings, thus forging a direct link to the high school.

The school got its present name after Rev Saunders saw the need to establish a tertiary level institution; thus, the high school, which was named the Bahamas Baptist College, was renamed in honour of its visionary founder, the Rev Charles W Saunders and the new tertiary level institution was named the Bahamas Baptist Community College.