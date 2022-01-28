Four More Covid-19 Deaths Confirmed

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FOUR new COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed bringing the country’s fatality count to 735, according to the Ministry of Health Friday.

The deaths, all men, occurred between January 13 to 19 and were outlined in the Wednesday, January 26, 2022 dashboard.

On January 13 in Grand Bahama an 80-year-old man died and then a 78-year-old man died the next day.

Later, in Abaco on January 16 a 54-year-old man died.

Three days later on January 19 another man died. He was a 56-year-old Abaconian.

Apart from the rise in COVID-19 related deaths, there were also 94 new cases confirmed on Wednesday in the country.

On that day officials said there were 74 cases in New Providence, 10 in Grand Bahama, seven in Eleuthera and one case each in Abaco and Exuma. There was also one case with a location pending.

Officials said 134 people are in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19. One-hundred and twenty-seven of them are listed as moderately ill and seven are in critical condition.

Since the start of the pandemic 32,376 people have tested positive for the disease.

However, 24,178 people have recovered. Meanwhile, 7,270 cases are active.

The update came the same day as it was confirmed that more than 12,300 people have now received free COVID-19 tests since the Davis administration rolled out the initiative earlier this month.

According to Clint Watson, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, on Friday 11,878 people in New Providence received the free antigen tests. Of that number 696 people received positive results.

In Grand Bahama, 453 people there have been tested and 11 were positive. The island has the capacity to test up to 200 people each day through the programme.

Between New Providence and Grand Bahama 12,331 free tests have been administered, with 707 positive tests confirmed since the initiative began.