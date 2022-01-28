Low Turnout For Local Govt Vote

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

VOTER participation was low at various polling sites yesterday during local government elections on Grand Bahama, particularly in the Freeport area.

Centres opened at 8am, but there were no long lines nor wait times for those who turned out to vote for the 76 nominated candidates on the island.

The Freeport Primary School served as the polling site for constituents in East Grand Bahama.

Gia Walker, presiding officer, said the first voter arrived at the centre at 8.15am.

There were five polling sites at the school.

“The day started slowly,” Ms Walker told The Tribune. “We are seeing people and they have been coming out, one by one, but it is not as speedily as we thought it would be. There are no lines and no wait time.

“The first voter came at 8.15am, and usually you would have persons lined up ready because they want to get in early so they go to work or do something else.”

COVID-19 protocols were fully observed. There were mask notices posted, six feet social distancing markers, and hand sanitisers at the entrance to every polling division. Voting booths were sanitised after each use.

Candidate for East Grand Bahama Jourdan Curry greeted voters outside as they arrived at the school. He was optimistic and in very high spirits, despite the low turnout.

“The turnout is not as large as we want it to be, but persons are coming out slowly,” he said. “The Parliamentary Registration Department has also done a good job today when it comes to COVID protocols and getting voters in and out quickly.”

This is Mr Curry’s second time running as a candidate.

“I feel awesome today. I was not successful the first time, but I know that I would be successful this time around,” said the young candidate, who has been active in the community through various local organisations, including Frank’s ice cream summer programme, the Grand Bahama Junkanoo Committee, and the Downtown Business Association.

Mr Curry said East Grand Bahama is lacking a community centre for kids and adults. “East Grand Bahama has a lot of kids and there are a lot of people who are unemployed and need assistance with writing resumes, etc,” he said.

He believes the government should invest more in local government, which needs greater financial support.

Mr Curry was also pleased that more young people like himself are getting involved in local government.

“It is encouraging to see young candidates participating, such as Rashad Adderley and Tommy Tucker. It is great that we are stepping up to have a say at the table of what happens in our communities,” he said.

Rashad Adderley, the candidate for East Grand Bahama, said he felt the time was right to run as a candidate.

“For the last 15 years, I have been an activist in the Grand Bahama community. Everyone knows me as Jah Shiloh, but I decided not to be the one that complains, but to put myself in a position to change things.”

Mr Adderley was not discouraged by the turnout.

“Today’s turnout was slow… but for the most part I feel as if I have a good chance to win and bring a different vision, voice, and change for the community.”

He envisions the Basil Neymour Park as an epicentre for recreation.

“I want to make the Basil Neymour Park in Coral Gardens a pilot project where we bring out the best of everything Bahamian – we have Goombay nights, fish fry, a roast, souse-out and so people can benefit. A movie night, and basketball tournaments, and I want to bring back Grand Bahama Games, where all the constituencies compete,” he said.

He also feels that a community centre is needed in the Coral Gardens area for young people there. Mr Adderley also believes that some things can be done to make Midshipman Road safer, such as the installation of sidewalks and putting a roundabout at the intersection near the Taino Beach area.

In the afternoon, there was not much improvement or change in voter turnout.

The St George’s High School was the voting centre for Central Grand Bahama polling divisions eight, nine, and ten. Presiding officer Latoya Smith Rolle said voter participation was not too good and voters were confused as to where they should go to vote.

Ms Smith reported that at 3pm, they had not finished one book.

“The turnout is very poor,” she said. “I don’t know if it was publicised enough, but constituents of Central Grand Bahama were not aware of exactly where to go and they wished it was more publicised.

“The constituents that came out today had voted in the advanced poll (during the general election) and because the advanced poll was at St George’s High School they came here to vote. But we were able to redirect them on where to go since we had the register. But, that turned people off and we heard some constituents say they will not be voting anymore. That is discouraging.”

Ms Smith said the low turnout was expected.

“I don’t know if persons in Grand Bahama are turned off, but in a way, we expected this because we also had a low turnout for the general elections. So, this was expected, but I did not think it would be to this extent. It is almost 3pm, and we have not finished a book yet. . .I don’t know if persons in Freeport take it as seriously as the Family Islands. I am hoping it picks up in the last three hours,” she said.

Central Grand Bahama candidate Marco Carey, who is seeking re-election, was out at the polls at the last few hours encouraging voters. He was pleased with the voter turnout.

“I think it was good, he said. “The flow started around 11am and it never stopped.”