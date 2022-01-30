Man Dies After Shooting In Eight Mile Rock

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

A Grand Bahama man died of gunshot injuries following a shooting incident in Eight Mile Rock on Saturday evening.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle reported that the victim was shot in the chest and succumbed to his injuries at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

He said a man is in police custody assisting with their investigations.

ASP Rolle said Police Control Room received a report shortly before 6pm of male being shot in the area of Sapodilla Road, Hanna Hill.

When officers arrived at the scene, he said the victim had already been transported in a private vehicle to the Rand Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

ASP Rolle said initial police investigations revealed that two men were playing a game of backgammon in front of a church when they were approached by a man with a firearm. The gunman pointed the firearm in their direction and discharged several rounds, shooting one of the men in the chest. The gunman fled in nearby bushes.

Mr Rolle said the second male was uninjured and is assisting police. He urged anyone with information concerning this matter to contact the Eight Mile Rock Police Station or call 911 or 919.

He also appealed to the public for information concerning anyone in possession of illegal firearms. “We are appealing to them to give these persons up so police can take these firearms off the road,” he said.