He Fought For Us All

CHARLES W Saunders, described as a “giant in the religious community”, died on Friday. He was 91 years old.

As the nation mourned the death of the pastor emeritus of Salem Union Baptist Church, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis described the former educator as the “quintessential religious leader”.

“The Rev Charles W Saunders was a giant in the religious community, having rendered 39 years of faithful, dedicated and committed services to Salem Union Baptist Church. In retirement, his services to Salem Union, the Baptist Union and ecumenically through the Bahamas Christian Council continued to the end,” Mr Davis said in a statement released after his death.

“His leadership and passion for nation building extended into the educational development of The Bahamas at all levels. Rev Saunders was fearless and uncompromising in sharing his sage counsel and advice to public and private sector leaders as well as the citizenry on any number of issues of national importance affecting the lives and general wellbeing of ordinary Bahamians.

“He was a good and faithful servant who ran the good race and never fainted or grew weary of doing good.”

Mr Davis thanked Rev Saunders for his stellar service and contributions to the nation’s development, especially in the areas of evangelism, Christian education, church leadership, community outreach and church missions.

He extended condolences on behalf of the government to the Saunders family, Salem Union Baptist Church, and affiliated educational communities.

In 2002, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham described Rev Saunders as “a prince of the Baptist church in The Bahamas”.

In a statement released on Friday, Mr Ingraham said Rev Saunders “dedicated his life to the pursuit of the spiritual and academic upliftment of the Bahamian people and proved to be a truly outstanding Bahamian and nation builder, who through a lifetime of service and commitment, earned the warm affection of the Bahamian people.”

He also said: “His service to the Baptist community and to the wider Bahamian community extended so much further than the doors of his congregation. Over his long career Dr Saunders was a teacher, principal, senior public servant, and colleague and mentor to numerous Bahamian leaders including ministers of government, senior public officers, educators, and captains of Bahamian business.”

Mr Ingraham said Rev Saunders leaves a legacy of a “freedom fighter” who stood fearlessly against inequality and prejudice.

“It was not unusual for him to use his annual address to the Baptist community to hold the feet of (the) government of the day to the fire on issues he considered paramount to the welfare of the people and country that he believed were not being satisfactorily or adequately addressed,” Mr Ingraham said.

He said Rev Saunders was not only a pioneer in education but a champion of the collaboration between the church and state in the pursuit of the common good.

He said the pastor was recognised for his contribution to the country’s development on the observance of the Silver Jubilee anniversary of independence in 1998. The Charles W Saunders Highway in south central New Providence was named in his honour.

“Rev Dr Charles Saunders, a proud son of Moss Town, Exuma was a remarkable man. “During my last visit with him at his home he told me how much he regretted that circumstances did not permit him to spend his waning years in retirement at the home he had built in his beloved Exuma,” Mr Ingraham said. “Delores joins me in offering sincere sympathies to Rev Dr Saunders’ widow, Victoria, their daughter, Cyprianna, sons, Byron and Emmet, and their grandchildren Victoria and Jason.”

Bahamas Baptist College was founded in 1988 by the National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention under the direction of then President Rev Saunders and Executive Secretary, Dr William Thompson.

Bahamas Baptist College was an attempt to extend secondary education for all Bahamian youth regardless of social class or colour.

Its doors were opened on October 3, 1988 with 75 students under the leadership of Rev Saunders.

In 1992, the primary school was founded and took up residence on the same campus in two separate buildings, thus forging a direct link to the high school.

The school got its present name after Rev Saunders saw the need to establish a tertiary level institution; thus, the high school, which was named the Bahamas Baptist College, was renamed in honour of its visionary founder, the Rev Charles W Saunders and the new tertiary level institution was named the Bahamas Baptist Community College.

Former Exuma MP George Smith also released a statement about Rev Charles’ death, remembering him as a “dear friend, great Exumian and noble Bahamian”.

“His presence in our many communities will be sadly missed,” Mr Smith wrote. “But his momentous contributions in so many aspects of our lives will live on for a very long time. His was a life greatly deserving of (celebration).”

Mr Smith said Rev Saunders was always proud to call Exuma home, even though he left the island at an early age to attend school in New Providence.

“We, who knew Charles Saunders well, appreciate how fortunate we were to share with him, to learn from him and to benefit from his friendship and Christian guidance. We are all the better for his having been in our lives. May God comfort and strengthen his grieving family.”