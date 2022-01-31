Islands Hit By Weekend Murders

By DENISE MAYCOCK

and EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporters

A GRAND Bahama man who was shot while playing a game of backgammon in front of a church was one of three people killed in separate homicides that occurred on New Providence, Abaco and Grand Bahama on Saturday.

Regarding the New Providence killing, police said that sometime after 7pm officers were alerted to a shooting incident that occurred on Comfort Street.

“Officers responded and on their arrival at the scene, investigations revealed that a male and female were sitting in a vehicle outside their residence when they heard the sound of gunshots. Moments later the male realised that he was shot, he was then transported to the hospital in a private vehicle where he later succumbed to his injuries,” police said.

Although police have not officially given an identification of the deceased, The Tribune understands the victim was Carlin Smith.

Earlier that evening, shortly before 6pm, a Grand Bahama man died after he was shot in the chest while playing a game of backgammon.

A man is in police custody assisting with the investigation into the incident which took place in the area of Sapodilla Road, Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said when officers arrived at the scene the victim had already been taken in a private vehicle to the Rand Memorial Hospital for medical attention. He died at the hospital.

He said initial police investigations revealed two men were playing a game of backgammon in front of a church when they were approached by a man with a firearm. The gunman pointed the firearm in their direction and discharged several rounds of ammunition, shooting one of the men in his chest. The gunman fled into nearby bushes.

ASP Rolle said the second man was not injured and is assisting police. He urged anyone with information concerning this matter to contact the Eight Mile Rock Police Station or call 911 or 919.

He also appealed to the public for information concerning anyone in possession of illegal firearms.

“We are appealing to them to give these persons up so police can take these firearms off the road,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, shortly after 4am, officers from the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report of a man being found unresponsive on Crocket Drive, Marsh Harbour.

“A team of officers were dispatched and upon their arrival, they observed the lifeless body of a dark adult male on the ground with apparent gunshot injuries about the body,” a police crime report noted.

“A white Honda vehicle was also found near the victim’s body. EMS personnel attended the scene and found no signs of life.”

The victim was taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead.

Police in Abaco are also investigating two other shooting incidents reported early Saturday morning.

ASP Rolle said the first incident happened shortly before 2am when officers received a report that a woman went to the Marsh Harbour Clinic suffering from gunshot injuries.

When police officers went to the clinic to investigate, the victim told them while she was standing outside a business on Don McKay Boulevard, she heard several gunshots and later discovered that she had received injuries about her body.

ASP Rolle said doctors examined the woman and listed her injuries as serious.

An hour later, police received a report of a second shooting shortly after 3am at Murphy Town.

When officers arrived at the scene, a woman reported that while asleep in her bedroom, she was awakened by the sound of gunshots coming through her bedroom window.

After the shooting, the woman said she heard a vehicle speed off in an unknown direction.

ASP Rolle said there were no injuries reported in that incident.

He said investigations are continuing into both shooting incidents.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call police at 502-9991, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS(8477) or the nearest police station.