Marital Rape Law

EDITOR, The Tribune.
Following the recent horrific death of a young woman by her companion there has been much said and promised by members of government, the church and civic groups to rein in domestic violence in our society.
However, I have heard no mention of legislation to curb marital rape which is a real and present element of domestic violence.
Inquiring minds want to know which politician will have the cojones to introduce legislation to curb this kind of violence.
JEANNE I THOMPSON
Nassau,
January 29, 2022.
