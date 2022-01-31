Marital Rape Law

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Following the recent horrific death of a young woman by her companion there has been much said and promised by members of government, the church and civic groups to rein in domestic violence in our society.

However, I have heard no mention of legislation to curb marital rape which is a real and present element of domestic violence.

Inquiring minds want to know which politician will have the cojones to introduce legislation to curb this kind of violence.

JEANNE I THOMPSON

Nassau,

January 29, 2022.