Misinformation Over Shelter

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Could you please allow me some space in your most read paper.

I am writing to clear up some misinformation about The Reservist who for over two years has worked the Hurricane Shelter.

I have worked at this Hurricane Shelter for two years. We were told that we all would receive, mobilisation pay equal to rank served. To this day we have not been paid. This has been agreed by both Commissioner past and present.

It was said that we all have been paid, which is not true. The only payment we received was for hours worked - 150 hours. All of this could be easily found out. There are time sheets and bank statements.

I have seen a letter that was sent to both Commissioners, where they both agreed. Also the then Minister of Social Service had agreed to assist the police with helping to pay us.

As a Reservist, not alone, we are ready if the now Minister of Security would like to meet with us, so that he could be well informed. Thank you for the space. A Reservist awaits to be paid. It got so bad that several Reservists quit because they did not get their money. We all worked three shifts… 8am to 4pm - 4pm to 12 midnight and from 12 midnight to 8am everyday.

THE RESERVIST,

Nassau,

January 26, 2022.