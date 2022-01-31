Pintard: Impossible To Move On When Questions Linger

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard says it is impossible to move on from the lingering questions surrounding Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ admission that he broke quarantine to buy Christmas presents last month.
According to Mr Pintard, given that there is more than one account detailing the sequence of events on December 23, Mr Davis should address the country regarding what actually happened that day.
His comments came in response to press secretary Clint Watson who on Friday said the Davis administration wanted to put the issue to rest.
“There are three separate versions of the same story,” Mr Pintard said yesterday in an interview. “So, it is virtually impossible to neatly package this and move on when the Prime Minister, unsolicited gave his version of events surrounding his admitted departure from quarantine as not only required by him but by the law if you are exposed to a number of persons with whom you are constantly in close proximity.
“His admission was then followed by an official statement by the Office of the Prime Minister purportedly on his behalf however, differing from the substance of what he had said.
“These two statements which are at odds were followed by another set of statements by possibly the third most significant person in these kinds of discussions no less than the Minister of Health, which again represented something different.
“So, certainly this is not a matter that can be put to rest. The Prime Minister may very well be able to do so if anyone can, by him simply speaking to the country about the correct sequence of events and how he proposed to resolve the matter or how it ought to be resolved in law.”
Mr Watson insisted on Friday that at no time did Mr Davis — who is vaccinated, receive a booster shot and tested negative three times in a row — represent a transmission risk to others.
He said neither had Mr Davis been ordered into quarantine, but chose to quarantine.
Regarding this, Mr Pintard said: “There is a protocol that is dictated by exposure. When somebody is exposed and when somebody lives in, works in close proximity to a number of persons who had tested positive there is a course of action that follows and so quarantine is one of those courses of action.
“However, if somebody wishes to utilise the negative test the question is when were the tests taken?
“So, if you took a test a day or two or within two or three days afterwards does the protocol say the results of your test has covered the incubation period of the virus for example?”
Comments
mandela 46 minutes ago
Mr. Pintard, for argument's sake PM Davis in your shallow thinking mind, did break something, ok, I get that, but with all the other pressing problems facing the average minimum workers do you seriously believe that the 70% of $210. minimum wage earners gave a f$$k about your impossible to let go quarantine or not trip which happened more than a month, if right now this is all you can find to be relevant, then in my eyes, you won't make a good PM. Speaking out on the time the Beaches and Parks authority are taking to honor payments to, and subjecting striving contract holders for up to four months without payment is a good place to start, become relevant by doing or speaking on something that is relevant to us minimum wage earners.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID