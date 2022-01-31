Updated: Pilot Rescued After Plane Crashes Off New Providence

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority has been notified that the pilot of a plane that crashed off New Providence this morning has been rescued by responding RBDF vessels and is en route to New Providence to receive medical attention.

The Piper Cherokee N1215H had departed LPIA after 10am en route to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport with one person on board.

Shortly after departure, the pilot advised of an engine failure and made an attempt to return to the field but crashed into waters approximately nine miles west of New Providence.