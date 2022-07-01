Rolle: I felt betrayed by Minnis administration

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle on his last day in office yesterday said he felt “betrayed” and “deceived” by the Minnis administration in its handling of three high-ranking police officers, adding he never supported them being placed on leave.

Senior police officers Clayton Fernander, Leamond Deleveaux and Ken Strachan in 2019 were asked to take their accumulated vacation leaves.

During during an interview on ‘Cop Talk’ with host Sergeant Makelle Pinder, Mr Rolle addressed the challenges he faced working with the previous administration.

He said: “When dealing with the officers that were placed on leave, I never supported that. I made that known into the administration at the time.

“When they asked me to do that, I refused, okay in the first instance.

“And when the time came up for the extension I refused in January.

“I told them if you give me a Cabinet conclusion, because that’s not me I don’t think I should be the one doing it, I didn’t want to do it.

“And in March again it came up and they asked for me to do it and I refused to do it.”

After refusing multiple times to extend the officers’ leave, Mr Rolle said the relationship between him and the Minnis government became “tense”.

Mr Rolle said he asked the administration to put their instructions in writing and he would then carry out their orders.

However, after carrying out the “written instructions” he described feeling deceived and betrayed by the way it was done.

Commissioner Rolle added, he then had intentions of going to the Prime Minister and letting him know he was ready to retire.

However, he said he later received a call that the Prime Minister had something for him, which he believed was his marching orders. However, he ended up receiving a proclamation to prorogue Parliament instead.

Following the 2021 early election when the Free National Movement was voted out, Mr Rolle informed the new Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis of the current circumstances and his plans.

Commissioner Rolle added he had he already brought back officers Fernander, Deleveaux and Strachan. He took the opportunity to apologise to the men for how they were treated and said he would do everything in his power to restore their dignity.

Rolle had received some backlash from the ordeal of the officers and said he had to take the licks for it.

Mr Fernander is to be confirmed as the new police Commissioner on Tuesday.

Mr Strachan was bestowed a Queen’s honour and Mr Deleveaux is set to be the next Deputy Commissioner.

“I said to the other assistant commissioners ‘Look y’all are young, sit and allow me to do this for these guys. I don’t want to hear no complaints and I ask that you support them,” Mr Rolle went on to say.

When asked what he wants his legacy to be, Mr Rolle responded that he wants to be remembered as the Commissioner who touched the lives of people.

He noted when came in 2020 it was at a crucial time when people were hurting.