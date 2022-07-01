Suspected robber shot dead by police

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN suspected of robbing another man was shot and killed by police early Friday afternoon.

Superintendent of Police Audley Peters told reporters at the scene that shortly after 12 noon, officers received reports of an alleged robbery in the Soldier Road area.

“The police control room received a report that a person on Soldier Road was being robbed by a chap,” he said. “The police control sent out a description of that suspect and the officers responded.

“They came through Goggle Eye Road, which is off Soldier Road, and while on Goggle Eye Road, they saw a chap fitting the description.”

He said after being stopped by police, the man “produced a firearm and engaged” officers.

He added that police, “being aware of the threat to their lives,” discharged their weapons, ultimately hitting the suspect.

Supt Peters said the man then ran a short distance away from officers, but later collapsed. A firearm was recovered shortly afterwards, he added.

“The emergency medical technicians came on scene and transported him to the hospital, still conscious,” the police press liaison officer continued.

“However, when he arrived at the hospital, it was later discovered that he was pronounced dead upon arrival.”

Police said the coroner also visited the scene to be informed of the facts.

The identity of the deceased was not known up to press time.

However, police said the victim appeared to be in his mid-20s or early 30s.

“We will await an identification of the next of kin to determine this individual’s identity and so if anyone doesn’t see a relative home this evening, we will ask you to make a report at your nearest police station so that we can identify a suspect in this situation,” Supt Peters added.

Asked yesterday if the police involved were wearing bodycams at the time of the incident, Supt Peters replied: “From all indications, that is the case.”

He also appealed for members in the community who may have information on the incident to contact police at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.