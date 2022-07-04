Ocean foundation meets ministry

AN organisation devoted to support oceans has begun work to extend to The Bahamas.

The Waitt Foundation took part in a meeting with the Bahamas Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources at the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, from June 27 to July 1.

Ted Waitt was among the foundation’s representatives at the meeting. The Bahamian delegation was led by Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources Vaughn Miller. Other delegates included Basil McIntosh, Minister of State, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and Jerome Fitzgerald, senior policy advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Efforts are being made to extend the foundation’s reach in The Bahamas.