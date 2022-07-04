US naval vessel hosts Independence Day event

THE US Embassy in Nassau on Friday celebrated the 246th Independence Day anniversary of the United States aboard the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS Lassen (DDG 82), while docked at Prince George Wharf.

US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts and Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander US Fleet Forces Command, jointly hosted the event, welcoming nearly 150 guests representing the government, business community, and civil society to the celebration.

After a flag ceremony conducted by the US Marine Corps Detachment at the Embassy, Mr Cooper talked about the close friendship between the United States and The Bahamas.

During his remarks, Admiral Caudle said: “Our common belief in the rule of law and democratic values are at the core of our relationship, which makes The Bahamas one of our closest partners in the Caribbean.”

He assured guests of the United States’ commitment to a mutually beneficial relationship “at the highest levels.”

Upon giving closing remarks, Chargé Pitts celebrated The Bahamas’ embrace of democracy, one she described as “a system that allows citizens to speak openly about their values, decide what they stand for, and determine for themselves who they are.”

A generous spirit of community service was also on display before the event, as over 20 sailors from USS Lassen (DDG 82) — alongside 10 soldiers and pilots from the Rhode Island National Guard — spent the day volunteering at All Saints Camp on New Providence.

All Saints Camp provides services and shelter for people with HIV/AIDS and other disabilities and illnesses. The service members made repairs and upgrades to camp facilities, including the kitchen, gazebo, and other common spaces. In addition, US Northern Command donated supplies totalling over $6,000, including small kitchen appliances and bed linens, through the Bahamian Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development.

The Rhode Island National Guard Adjutant General, Major General Christopher Callahan, volunteered alongside the sailors and soldiers before attending the reception onboard USS Lassen (DDG 82) later that evening.

Many Bahamians are familiar with port visits by US navy ships, which customarily use their port visit as an opportunity to conduct humanitarian outreach and volunteer at local organisations.