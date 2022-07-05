FACE TO FACE: Watch your back, ‘Brave’ – AJ’s one for the future

By FELICITY DARVILLE

I am currently in the Berry Islands enjoying the tranquil life and getting to know some of my husband, Victor Valentino’s family. This weekend was a very sombre one for us as the family matriarch, Albertha Canter-Murry was laid to rest along with her son, Livingston Devon Pratt. It was a shock for the community on an island chain with such a small population. Each time communities lose valuable members like Albertha, one who was industrious - a straw and souvenir vendor at Coco Cay - we lose a bit of history. It is up to the children who come behind them to ensure the future generation of leaders know the great shoulders they stand upon.

One of these future leaders is Albertha’s great-grandson, Huberto Alexander Miller, Jr. This bright young man is so eloquent and intelligent that he could hold a sensible conversation with the Prime Minister... likely even become the Prime Minister one day, if he so desires. But Huberto, better known as “AJ” wants to be a pilot. His father, Huberto Sr works at the airport and just days ago, the Government commissioned a brand new facility to serve the people of the Berry Islands.

AJ went to the airport a few times specifically to meet a pilot and ask questions, in order to determine if this truly is the path he would like to take in life.

“I have a book and pencil ready to write down a few things when I get to meet a pilot,” AJ told me.

“I do like planes. My favourite plane is a Cessna. I like small planes to begin with. Most people are afraid of small planes. But I like it because I can see the pilot and everything they are doing. So as long as they don’t have the blind up when I go on the plane, I am watching everything!

“The last time I was on a plane I was able to see at one point the pilot wasn’t even holding the controls, and the plane was flying! I saw the GPS. He had on headphones... I saw everything! When it was time to land, he pulled the plane down, then he pulled up and we levelled off.”

While AJ’s dreams of a bright future take flight, he’s already on a path of success. Here, blooming in the Berry Islands is a little teacher and preacher, excelling in school and at church.

AJ just graduated from the 6th grade at the RN Gomez All Age Comprehensive School, where Ms Sharon North is the principal. AJ had the privilege of moderating the entire graduation programme along with his cousin, Quitel Francis.

“It was fun,” AJ said of the experience.

“They gave me a script to let me know who was doing what. I memorised some parts of it. I learned to make eye contact.”

When it comes to diction, delivery and presence, AJ has it down-packed. But, stage fright was something he had to overcome. With the help of his mom, Sherkelia, AJ learned to find a focal point - like a clock in the back of the room - to help him to have a place of focus so that stage fright would not take over.

His efforts at graduation were good enough to land him an invitation to write and deliver a poem for an upcoming Goombay festival.

Meantime, he’ll be honing his speaking and presentation skills at the Church of God of Prophecy, where he is a young prayer warrior.

He was 10-years-old when he delivered his first speech in church. It was Youth Day and the topic was “Obedience”. He decided to use the story of Noah and the Ark to bring home the message. AJ decided to use the Two By Two Kids Bible to tell the story of Noah, to make sure his peers stayed interested. He added in some of his own words as well.

“I told them that people probably thought Noah was kinda crazy... building this big ark and putting all these animals in it,” he said.

“Because Noah was obedient, it saved his life. Everyone in the world was sinning. But Noah was praising God, he was hard working, and he honored the Sabbath. So, when the flood came, he was spared along with his family. So, it’s important to obey your parents and elders, even when we as kids think they’re just trying to get our attention.”

The second time AJ was called to preach, he had to find his own words to share with the church.

“My topic was Arise and Shine,” he said.

“I took them to the time of Isiah in the Bible. I was telling the people that we have to break out of our bad habits and get closer to God, just as Isiah told the people of Israel when they rebelled against God. I was inspiring them because God’s glory is available and it ever was. It’s important to get to know God. He has a plan for your life. He knows your life before you were even born.”

As AJ continues to grow and mature, he wants to expand in other areas of his life. He gets very excited when he talks about his favourite subject - science. He enjoyed special projects like making a solar system, and a telescope out of a paper roll and a piece of broken glass. He has a binoculars at home and when he is bored, he uses it to watch birds, insects and the trees, and learn as much about nature as he can. Unfortunately, the school is currently without a sports programme, and he and other students anxiously await a physical education teacher and the return of sports at their school.

In the meantime, he will continue to develop his speaking and writing skills, thanks to Mrs Macaulay, who has helped him tremendously in reading comprehension. Her husband, Mr Macaulay also works at the school. He is a strict disciplinarian, but AJ gets to see another side of him at church, where the teacher is also a Deacon. Mr Macaulay has been able to encourage AJ to take the podium and continue to hone his public speaking skills at church. AJ says he has been called on to give the opening or closing prayer without any warning, and he says he gets better every time.

“I think speaking well is just a talent I have,” AJ told me.

“For as long as I can remember, my parents would compliment me when I was explaining things. I think public speaking will bring me much success one day.”

AJ says his community and parents have helped him to shine. He is especially grateful for the love of his grandparents - Hubert and Stacy Miller, and Shantel and Alastair Colebrooke. He also adored his great-grandmother Albertha.

Albertha was born in Mastic Point, Andros to Joseph and Estella Canter. A mother of seven, she moved to the Berry Islands where she found love and married the late Samuel “Preacher” Murry. She was a vibrant woman who loved entertaining the many tourists who came to CocoCay on vacation. She lives on in the hearts of her descendants, and her light can continue to shine through the little ones. I am enjoying the company of Albertha’s great-grandchildren, including my own children, Victory and Victorious; De’siya and Dequan, and Bert’Kayla, who teach me the value of leaving a legacy that can stand the test of time.