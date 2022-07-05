Two killed in traffic accident

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were left dead following a traffic accident at Gladstone Road early yesterday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 5am.

According to reports, upon the arrival of officers they found an accident involving a white Mack garbage truck and a black Honda Accord.

Reports revealed that the Honda received extensive front end damage and two adult males were found unresponsive in the front driver and passenger seats.

Emergency medical services visited the scene and following their assessment they concluded that both occupants of the Honda had no signs of life.

Initial investigations reveal the driver of the Mack garbage truck was proceeding south along Gladstone Road, when the driver of the Honda Accord, who was also proceeding South, collided into the rear of the garbage truck.

Police are awaiting an official identification by the next of kin to confirm the identity of the victims.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic section is continuing investigations into this matter.