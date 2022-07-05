‘What is govt planning to do about crime?’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright has called on National Security Minister Wayne Munroe to disclose what the government plans to do regarding crime in the country.

This comes as the half-year murder toll standing at 75 with nine of these incidents having occurred in the past week.

The St Barnabas MP said many citizens are concerned for both themselves and their families “as the streets run red.”

“The bloodshed we are witnessing is not normal, nor is it something we can chalk up to a situation that we hope will work itself out without additional intervention,” he said in a press statement.

The “government of the day” cannot conduct itself as business as usual, the MP said.

“We are on track for a record number of murders, but the numbers matter less than the damage each killing inflicts on our collective national psyche.

“We call on the minister of national security to update the nation on the state of crime fighting efforts, namely saturation patrols, increased surveillance, gang intervention, review of gang legislation and the mobilisation of the force to more effectively monitor gang hotspots.”

With the swearing-in of a new police Commissioner today, Mr Cartwright urged the administration to strategise a holistic and uncompromising approach to the murder crisis.

“This week will see the swearing-in of a new police Commissioner. We welcome him and plan to offer him all the support of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition,” he said, “We are hopeful that we will hear strategy outlines upon his ascension to office that he takes a holistic and uncompromising approach to our murder crisis.”

Last month, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told parliament there was an 18 per cent overall rise in crime in the country.

According to statistics released by the Royal Bahamas Police force last year, there were 60 murders recorded up to June 30 2021, representing a 62 percent increase from the year before.